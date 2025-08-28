Wraith Prism's RGB lights have dimmed and Wraith Spire is slain, as AMD drops stock CPU coolers

The Wraith Prism and Spire processor coolers are no more, although they were pretty much doing a vanishing act in recent times, anyway.

TL;DR: AMD has stopped bundling Wraith Prism and Wraith Spire coolers with select Ryzen 7000 and 5000 processors. The Wraith Stealth cooler remains included with some models, though, as the lowest tier of this range of stock cooling solutions. Let's hope the price of affected CPUs reflects the lack of the Prism (or Spire).

AMD's Wraith Prism and Wraith Spire coolers are heading for the great tech graveyard in the sky, as AMD has announced that they will no longer be bundled with select Ryzen processors.

VideoCardz reports that leaker @momomo_us noticed the official announcement from Team Red and flagged it on X.

AMD said:

"Due to the AMD SR4 cooler reaching EOL status, select AMD Ryzen 7000 and 5000 Product ID Boxed models are updated to no longer include a cooler, removing the AMD SR4 cooler, starting 8/1/2025."

So, this has been effective from the start of August 2025.

As you may recall, the Wraith Prism was the high-end cooler of the stock range (with the name indicating it has RGB lighting, as well as a more expansive heatsink). The Wraith Spire was a more basic model. (Not that bundled coolers like these are meant to compete with beefier standalone offerings, of course - but the Prism was good value for a bundled effort, and suitably adequate for many, plus it looked nifty which helps).

At any rate, this news might get you feeling nostalgic for the Wraith Prism, although these coolers were not sold in many bundles for some time now, by all accounts.

The Wraith Stealth, which is the lowest tier in the range - below the Spire - is still in circulation as a super-cheap bundled cooler for certain Ryzen CPUs.

Hopefully pricing for those Ryzen processors which are now minus the Wraith Prism will reflect the omission (or indeed the Spire, though clearly that's not going to make as much impact with the price of the chip).