Ausom discounts powerful Leopard DT1 Pro electric scooter by up to $100 for Black Friday

Ausom, one of the leading manufacturers of electric scooters, is discounting the powerful Leopard DT1 by $100 for this upcoming Black Friday sale.

Ausom is one of the world's most notable brands when it comes to electric scooters, and to celebrate Black Friday sales the company is slashing the price of its Ausom Leopard DT1 Pro Electric Scooter.

The Leopard DT1 Pro is one of Ausom's best electric scooter offerings, with its forged aluminum frame, max speed of 41 mph, top range of 47 miles, buyers will be able to tackle almost any terrain that is in front of them. Ausom has equipped the Leopard DT1 Pro with all the bells and whistles you would expect out of an electric scooter of this caliber, as the Leopard DT1 Pro comes with an LCD screen, dual 1000W motors, NFC security lock to prevent unwanted use, USB ports, and an incredible illumination design.

The Leopard DT1 Pro comes with an insane 2000W dual motor, that enables a maximum speed of 41 mph for a maximum range of 47 miles, meaning the Leopard DT1 Pro is perfect for quick cruises around the block, and also substantial medium-distance rides. The battery capacity measures 946.4WH and the figure of 47 miles was measured by Ausom lab with a load of 143 lbs, riding at a speed of 15 mph on a flat road. But what if you want to take the Leopard DT1 Pro offroad? No worries, the Leopard DT1 Pro comes with SUV-level suspension that is designed to provide comfort across all terrains.

The Leopard DT1 Pro comes with thick pneumatic all-terrain tires that measure 10" x 3", which are controlled by the dual precision brake system. The braking system on the Leopard DT1 Pro is designed to provide a smooth and responsive braking experience, with hydraulic disc brakes and an E-ABS brake. For those worried about the security of their Leopard DT1 Pro, Ausom has designed a spot for an Apple AirTag to be attached, which enables a rider to accurately track the location of their e-scooter.

Want to add some personality to your new e-scooter? Ausom has your back, as buyers of the Leopard DT1 Pro will be able to personalize their scooter with a unique nameplate. Ausom has also equipped the Leopard DT1 Pro with a dual-charging port system that enables the e-scooter to reach its maximum charge in just 4 to 5 hours. Additionally, riders who forget to charge their phone can easily plug a charging cable into one of the two USB ports located on the Leopard DT1 Pro. Ausom provides USB-A and USB-C ports.

For Black Friday, Ausom is discounting the Leopard DT1 Pro by $50, bringing its price down from $1,199 to $1,149. However, buyers can get an additional $50 off if they use the discount code "TweakBF" at checkout. If you are interested in learning more about the Leopard DT1 Pro, check out the website listing here.

