Grab a Windows 11 Pro key for just $23.50 after 25% discount in SCDKEY Black Friday sales

SCDKEY is bringing the excitement this Black Friday with a range of unbeatable deals, exclusively for TweakTown readers! If you've been waiting for the perfect moment to upgrade your software at an amazing price, now's your chance. For instance, you can secure a Windows 11 Pro OEM key for an incredibly low $23.50 after using the 25% discount coupon code TT25.

And that's just the beginning! They've got a lineup of incredible offers tailored to help you save big this Black Friday. Check out some of the top deals available right now:

Steps to buy and activate Microsoft software keys

The first step toward saving on Microsoft software is to click the "buy now" button on the product page. It's easy to purchase and activate software keys at SCDKEY.com. On the software activation key purchase page for the product you want, just click the Buy Now button. Then simply sign up quickly for your free account (or log in if you're a repeat customer). After you complete your purchase, you will receive your software activation link via email.

This page confirms what you ordered and lets you enter the code TT25 for savings.

After you follow the link and receive an OEM product key at the email address you entered during registration, go to Windows 10 Settings. Just click Start > Settings > System > About the program > Change product key, and then enter your product key. After you activate the OEM key, you should see the following message on the activation page: "Windows is activated with a digital license linked to your Microsoft account."

Installing and activating new software via Microsoft is also a straightforward process. For example, let's say you want to activate a Microsoft Office package. Just follow these steps:

Go to the official Microsoft page for the Office software. Enter your Microsoft credentials (or create a profile if you do not already have a Microsoft account). Enter the purchased product key in the appropriate field (from the SCDKEY email you received after your purchase). After selecting your language and region, click Next to complete the activation. Now you can install Microsoft Office on your PC.

Get Windows 11 free when you buy Windows 10

SCDKEY.com offers great software at amazingly affordable prices. And it gets even better when you consider that you can get a free upgrade to Windows 11 when you buy a Windows 10 key. Let's say you want to build a custom PC for gaming. You can buy a Windows 10 software activation key at SCDKEY.com now and get a free upgrade to Windows 11. Then, your gaming rig will zip along with the latest Microsoft operating system and all its improvements.

Once you have Windows 10 installed, you can proceed to upgrade to Windows 11 for free. To do this, you must update your operating system from Windows Update (click on Start > Settings > Update and Security> Windows Update). Install all the updates that Windows offers until you see the option to update to Windows 11. If you encounter any problems before or after purchase, just contact SCDKEY.com's customer service department via email at service@SCDKEY.com.