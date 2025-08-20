ASUS explains what the Xbox Ally X's new NPU actually does

ASUS reveals how the Xbox Ally X's new AI-powered Neureal Processing Unit (NPU) will affect gameplay, hinting at similar features in the next-gen Xbox.

TL;DR: ASUS clarifies the Xbox Ally X's Neural Processing Unit (NPU) enhances gameplay with Automatic Super Resolution for improved visuals and smooth framerates, plus AI-generated highlight reels. Launching October 16, the Ally X's AI-powered AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip sets new standards for handheld gaming and future Xbox consoles.

ASUS clears up some of the confusion around the Xbox Ally X's new Neural Processing Unit (NPU), giving clear examples of how the new chips will actually affect the gameplay experience.

Microsoft and ASUS today announced the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X would launch on October 16, and while pricing wasn't revealed, leaks show the duo will cost $599 for the Xbox Ally and a whopping $899 for the higher-end Xbox Ally X model. The price jump is due to the Ally X's powerful AI Z2 Extreme chip from AMD, a new customized processor that leverages an NPU to optimize workflows.

ASUS has revealed some more details on what the NPU will actually do. The new AI chip will boost resolution scaling via Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR), which could free up the CPU and GPU for other resource-heavy tasks. The Xbox Ally X's NPU will also do minor things like automatically recording gameplay clips and footage for users to share.

The ROG Xbox Ally X also features AMD's cutting-edge Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor with a built-in NPU, that unlocks upcoming AI powered features starting early next year-with more to come. These features include: Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR): a system-level feature that uses the power of the NPU to upscale games running at lower resolutions. This delivers high-resolution visuals and smooth framerates across a wide range of games, with no additional changes required from game developers.

More AI-specific features are on the horizon, and Microsoft has already confirmed that any learnings with AI and NPU made on the Ally X will also be used to build the next Xbox console. The next-gen Xbox will also have a special NPU chip, too.

Microsoft themselves have hyped AI up quite a bit, especially as it pertains to these handhelds: "We have integrated in the power of AI experiences in ways that haven't even been imagined," head of Xbox devices Roanne Sones said in video from June.

Microsoft is going all-in on Windows 11 optimizations for handhelds, and has initiated a robust Handheld Compatibility program similar to the Steam Deck Verified initiative.