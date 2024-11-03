Apple posts Q4 2024 results: insane $94.9 billion in revenue, record iPhone sales

Apple announces its fiscal Q4 2024 financial results: $94.9 billion in revenue, all-new iPhone 16 and more with record sales, leading into the holidays.

TL;DR: Apple's fiscal Q4 2024 results show a 6% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $94.9 billion, driven by strong sales of the iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4. The company reported $46.2 billion from iPhone sales, $7.4 billion from Mac, $7 billion.

Apple has reported its fiscal Q4 2024 results, posting a quarterly revenue of $94.9 billion which is up 6% year-over-year, powered by the new iPhone 16 smartphones, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and more.

The company made $46.2 billion in revenue from its iPhone, $7.4 billion in revenue from its Mac division, and $7 billion in revenue from its iPad business. These are all up year-over-year, joined by $9 billion in revenue from wearables, home, and accessories, while its services revenue was strong at an all-time record $25 billion, up 12% year-over-year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said: "Today Apple is reporting a new September quarter revenue record of $94.9 billion, up 6 percent from a year ago. During the quarter, we were excited to announce our best products yet, with the all-new iPhone 16 lineup, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and remarkable features for hearing health and sleep apnea detection. And this week, we released our first set of features for Apple Intelligence, which sets a new standard for privacy in AI and supercharges our lineup heading into the holiday season".

Apple CFO Luca Maestri said: "Our record business performance during the September quarter drove nearly $27 billion in operating cash flow, allowing us to return over $29 billion to our shareholders. We are very pleased that our active installed base of devices reached a new all-time high across all products and all geographic segments, thanks to our high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty".