All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Business, Financial & Legal

Apple posts Q4 2024 results: insane $94.9 billion in revenue, record iPhone sales

Apple announces its fiscal Q4 2024 financial results: $94.9 billion in revenue, all-new iPhone 16 and more with record sales, leading into the holidays.

Apple posts Q4 2024 results: insane $94.9 billion in revenue, record iPhone sales
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple's fiscal Q4 2024 results show a 6% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $94.9 billion, driven by strong sales of the iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4. The company reported $46.2 billion from iPhone sales, $7.4 billion from Mac, $7 billion.

Apple has reported its fiscal Q4 2024 results, posting a quarterly revenue of $94.9 billion which is up 6% year-over-year, powered by the new iPhone 16 smartphones, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and more.

Apple posts Q4 2024 results: insane $94.9 billion in revenue, record iPhone sales 91
2

The company made $46.2 billion in revenue from its iPhone, $7.4 billion in revenue from its Mac division, and $7 billion in revenue from its iPad business. These are all up year-over-year, joined by $9 billion in revenue from wearables, home, and accessories, while its services revenue was strong at an all-time record $25 billion, up 12% year-over-year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said: "Today Apple is reporting a new September quarter revenue record of $94.9 billion, up 6 percent from a year ago. During the quarter, we were excited to announce our best products yet, with the all-new iPhone 16 lineup, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and remarkable features for hearing health and sleep apnea detection. And this week, we released our first set of features for Apple Intelligence, which sets a new standard for privacy in AI and supercharges our lineup heading into the holiday season".

Apple CFO Luca Maestri said: "Our record business performance during the September quarter drove nearly $27 billion in operating cash flow, allowing us to return over $29 billion to our shareholders. We are very pleased that our active installed base of devices reached a new all-time high across all products and all geographic segments, thanks to our high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty".

NEWS SOURCE:apple.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles