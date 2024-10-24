All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

Salesforce CEO says 'Copilot is a flop' and that Microsoft is in 'panic mode' over AI failing

Salesforce CEO calls out Microsoft, says 'Copilot is a flop' and that the OS giant is in 'panic mode' as it lacks ingredients to make real intelligence.

Salesforce CEO says 'Copilot is a flop' and that Microsoft is in 'panic mode' over AI failing
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

Well, that's one way to put it... "Copilot+ is a flop" and that Microsoft rebranding Copilot as "agents" is the company in "panic mode" says the CEO of Salesforce.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff posted some fightin' words on X just now, where he said: "Microsoft rebranding Copilot as 'agents'? That's panic mode. Let's be real-Copilot's a flop because Microsoft lacks the data, metadata, and enterprise security models to create real corporate intelligence. That is why Copilot is inaccurate, spills corporate data, and forces customers to build their own LLMs. Clippy 2.0, anyone? Meanwhile, Agentforce is transforming businesses now".

I mean, he's not wrong. I've had a bunch of Copilot+ laptops come through my lab in the last couple of months, and I've been brutally honest: NPUs are virtually useless. They're wasted space of silicon when we could have more Performance cores, more 3D V-Cache, more cache in general, just something... useful.

He continued: "Agentforce doesn't just handle tasks-it autonomously drives sales, service, marketing, analytics, and commerce. With data, LLMs, workflows, and security all integrated into a single Customer 360 platform: This is what AI was meant to be".

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

