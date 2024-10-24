Salesforce CEO says 'Copilot is a flop' and that Microsoft is in 'panic mode' over AI failing

Salesforce CEO calls out Microsoft, says 'Copilot is a flop' and that the OS giant is in 'panic mode' as it lacks ingredients to make real intelligence.

Well, that's one way to put it... "Copilot+ is a flop" and that Microsoft rebranding Copilot as "agents" is the company in "panic mode" says the CEO of Salesforce.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff posted some fightin' words on X just now, where he said: "Microsoft rebranding Copilot as 'agents'? That's panic mode. Let's be real-Copilot's a flop because Microsoft lacks the data, metadata, and enterprise security models to create real corporate intelligence. That is why Copilot is inaccurate, spills corporate data, and forces customers to build their own LLMs. Clippy 2.0, anyone? Meanwhile, Agentforce is transforming businesses now".

Popular Popular Now: Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K loses to 14900K, 13900K, AMD Ryzen 9 9950X, 7800X3D in gaming

I mean, he's not wrong. I've had a bunch of Copilot+ laptops come through my lab in the last couple of months, and I've been brutally honest: NPUs are virtually useless. They're wasted space of silicon when we could have more Performance cores, more 3D V-Cache, more cache in general, just something... useful.

He continued: "Agentforce doesn't just handle tasks-it autonomously drives sales, service, marketing, analytics, and commerce. With data, LLMs, workflows, and security all integrated into a single Customer 360 platform: This is what AI was meant to be".