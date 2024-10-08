Get rid of Wi-Fi dead zones with the Dynalink AXE10200 Wi-Fi 6E Whole Home Mesh System

If you're looking for a Wi-Fi mesh system, or want to upgrade the speed of your network, check out the Dynalink AXE10200 Wi-Fi 6E Whole Home Mesh System.

With PCs, laptops, smartphones, TVs, consoles, tablets, and a whole slew of smart home devices connecting to a home network, the quality or speed of the connection is often determined by how far you or the device is from the router. Most modern routers can handle small or medium-sized homes. However, it's not uncommon for apartments and houses to have that one area where the Wi-Fi is a little spotty.

This is where a Mesh System enters the picture. With two routers connected over a backhaul channel, you've got the power of two routers, creating a single seamless high-speed network. Having no Wi-Fi dead zones is fantastic for homes with multiple stories and rooms or backyards with smart speakers connected to a music streaming service like Spotify for that perfect summer barbeque.

An excellent mesh system is the key to unlocking a home network's full potential.

The Dynalink AXE10200 Wi-Fi 6E Whole Home Mesh System (DL-WME38) is such a device. Its stylish and minimal design houses high-speed Wi-Fi 6E technology that can support ten simultaneous Wi-Fi streams at speeds of up to 10,200 Mbps. As a Wi-Fi 6E mesh system, it includes a new high-speed 6GHz band that is also used for the backhaul between the routers.

Wi-Fi 6E-compatible devices like Apple and Samsung smartphones will also benefit from the higher speeds and additional bandwidth available. The good news is that Wi-Fi 6E is backward compatible so that devices can connect to the mesh system via the 6GHz, 5GHz, or 2.4GHz bands. There's also a dedicated IOT Wi-Fi connection, and when all is said and done, Dynalink's mesh system can handle network traffic for over 200 devices.

Coverage-wise, it can handle any home environment. Each unit includes eight internal antennas pointing in all directions to ensure the Dynalink AXE10200 Wi-Fi 6E Whole Home Mesh System can deliver high-speed Wi-Fi to homes with a footprint of up to 6,000 square feet.

To power its Wi-Fi 6E capabilities while handling network data transmissions for a household filled with devices simultaneously, the Dynalink AXE10200 routers include an impressive 1 GHz Dual Core 64-bit Qualcomm CPU with additional Qualcomm Pine RF IC hardware to ensure that even the most demanding tasks, including gaming, video conferencing, VR, and streaming 4K video, remain fast, smooth, and issue-free.

Latency is another area where the Dynalink AXE10200 Wi-Fi 6E Whole Home Mesh System excels because having a fast network is only one part of the picture. Ensuring data can be sent and received with minimal delay is critical. Take cloud gaming over Xbox Game Pass or GeForce NOW as an example; unwanted network latency could be the difference between an enjoyable or frustrating experience. With this in mind, the Home Mesh System includes all of the latest network technologies and security protocols to reduce latency: 4 x 4 MU-MIMO, OFDMA, 1024-QAM, BSS-Coloring, WPA3, IPV6, and Beamforming.

Best of all, you don't really need to know what all that means because it's all automatic, ensuring every device has a seamless and secure online experience. The setup process is simple thanks to the intuitive Dynalink app that steps you through to get you online in minutes. The app also includes robust tools for monitoring and setting limits for kids in the household via Parental Care, blocking specific addresses, and several QoS or Quality of Service features. There's also support for the latest wireless security protocols like WPA2 and WPA3 and PMF or Protected Management Frames for peace of mind when going online.

If you're looking for a Wi-Fi mesh system, want to upgrade the speed of your home network, or simply want to ensure your home doesn't have any Wi-Fi dead zones, put the Dynalink AXE10200 Wi-Fi 6E Whole Home Mesh System (DL-WME38) on your list. It's available now via retailers like Amazon for $99.99 USD.