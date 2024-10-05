Capcom on PS5 Pro's beastly GPU: 'We're excited for the possibilities'

Capcom is receiving strong support from Sony with PlayStation 5 Pro game optimization, and the Japanese publisher is excited about the Pro's raw power.

Sony's new PS5 Pro was made specifically for developers, offering them much more power and flexibility to upscale games and lead into the next-gen PS6. Capcom, like many others, are excited for what they can do with the PS5 Pro's new horsepower.

The $700 PS5 Pro might have a high price tag, but it also has lots of potential for high-performance gaming. At least higher performance matched with solid 4K visuals, even if they are upscaled and not necessarily native. The real trick with the PS5 Pro is the console's new PlayStation Spectral Resolution AI library, on-chip machine learning/AI block, and beefier GPU. Developers can use the new tech to deliver higher frame rates, better visuals, and impressive RT effects--and sometimes, all three at once.

Capcom is one such developer who's interested in pushing their games to new limits. The team is currently working on its new RE neXt games engine, and it's likely Capcom is forging its upgraded games-building environment to utilize new tech like the PS5 Pro.

In a recent interview with IGN, Monster Hunter producer Ryozo Tsujimoto says his team is "excited for the possibilities" that the Pro will offer.

"We didn't think there was an option to just leave it on the table. We are getting great support from Sony in terms of helping us figure out what we're going to do with that," Tsujimoto said.

"So it's an extra thing to think about as part of the development process, but we're excited for the possibilities."

That being said, there's no confirmation that Monster Hunter Wilds will support the PS5 Pro, at least at launch.

In an interview with Dengenki Online, Tsujimoto said as much:

Q: What benefits do PS5 PRO owners gain? A: To be completely honest, we are still in the phase of verifying PS5 PRO compatibility. We can not make any confirmation on this topic for the time being. Please wait for further announcements.

However, other Capcom games like Dragon's Dogma 2 have been confirmed to support the PS5 Pro. Check the current list of compatible PS5 Pro enhanced games here.