Ausom electric scooters take off-road cruising to a whole new level of comfort

Ausom Gallop SR1

Starting off with the Gallop SR1, Ausom has equipped this electric scooter with a security system that has set it apart from the competition, with an integrated NFC locking feature that enables riders to unlock their scooter with a tap of their smartphone. Additionally, the Gallop SR1 comes with a lighting system, joystick-controller turn signals for optimized visibility, and hydraulic disc breaks to make stopping a smooth and as safe as possible.

The SR1 features two massive motors capable of delivering 2000W of power, pushing the rider to a top speed of 41 miles per hour. The SR1 will also be able to climb at an angle of 46%, and with its 20.8Ah battery, it has a top range of 54 miles. As for the build of the e-sccooter, Ausom has constructed the SR1 out of an aluminum alloy, making it highly resistant to breakage. Furthermore, the SR1 has 10"x3" knobby tires that are designed for off-road, rugged terrain.

Ausom Leopard DT1

Moving on to the Leopard DT1, Ausom has achieved a maximum top speed of 31 miles per hour with the single 1000W brushless motor. With the 15.1Ah battery the DT1 is capable of taking a rider 41 miles on a single charge. Additionally, the DT1 features three modes: Sport, Race, and Eco, with each designed for either maximum range or performance. The DT1 also comes with an impressive suspension system that Ausom says is "SUV-level," providing a rider with a smooth and pleasant experience when riding even on off-road terrain.

The DT1 also comes with bright headlight, taillight, and turn signal lights that enable riders to comfortably ride at night. Additionally, the DT1 features an NFC security system that enables riders to unlock the electric scooter with their smartphone.

Ausom Leopard DT1 Pro

The DT1 Pro incorporates everything great about the DT1 and SR1 but adds just a little bit more for riders looking to push the boundaries of what an electric scooter can do. The DT1 Pro has the NFC security system, dual hydraulic breaks, dual 1000W motors, and a top speed of 41 miles per hour. Additionally, the DT1 Pro features an 18.2Ah battery that is capable of 47 miles of total range off a single charge.