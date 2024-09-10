Rambus unveils industry-first HBM4 controller IP, ready to super-speed next-gen AI workloads

Rambus has just unveiled the industry-first HBM4 controller IP that will accelerate next-generation AI workloads.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Rambus HBM4 controller enables a new generation of HBM memory deployments for cutting-edge AI accelerators, graphics, and HPC applications. Rambus' new HBM4 controller supports the JEDEC spec of 6.4Gbps, supporting operations of up to 10Gbps with a throughput of 2.56TB/sec to each memory device. The new Rambus HBM4 controller IP can be paired with third-party of customer PHY solutions to instantiate a HBM4 memory subsystem.

Neeraj Paliwal, SVP and general manager of Silicon IP, at Rambus, said: "With Large Language Models (LLMs) now exceeding a trillion parameters and continuing to grow, overcoming bottlenecks in memory bandwidth and capacity is mission-critical to meeting the real-time performance requirements of AI training and inference. As the leading silicon IP provider for AI 2.0, we are bringing the industry's first HBM4 Controller IP solution to the market to help our customers unlock breakthrough performance in their state-of-the-art processors and accelerators".

Arif Khan, senior group director of protocol IP marketing in the Silicon Solutions Group at Cadence, said: "As heterogenous compute architectures are implemented at an ever-increasing scale to support a wide range of workloads with tremendous amounts of data movement, it is essential that the HBM IP ecosystem continues to extend performance and deliver interoperable solutions to meet the growing needs of customers. We are pleased to see Rambus offer an interoperable HBM4 Controller IP solution to support the ecosystem alongside Cadence's leadership in HBM PHY and solutions performance once the industry transition to this new generation of HBM memory begins".

Jongshin Shin, executive vice president and head of Foundry IP Ecosystem at Samsung Electronics, said: "HBM4 will represent a major advancement in memory technology for generative AI and other HPC applications. The availability of HBM4 IP solutions will be critical to paving the path for widespread HBM4 adoption in the market and Samsung looks forward to collaborating closely with Rambus and the wider ecosystem to develop new HBM4 solutions for the AI era".

Abhi Kolpekwar, vice president and general manager, Digital Verification Technology division, Siemens Digital Industries Software, said: "In today's complex and fast-paced semiconductor design landscape, pre-validated IP solutions are key to achieving first-time silicon success. Rambus and Siemens have a long-standing and successful collaboration to help our mutual customers meet their product and business goals, and we look forward to working together to deliver a new generation of best-in-class Rambus HBM4 memory controllers verified with Siemens' high-quality Verification IP".

Shane Rau, Research VP for Computing Semiconductors at IDC, added: "HBM is a key enabling technology for AI because AI processors and accelerators need high-performance, high-density memory for the massive computational requirements of AI workloads. As AI processors and accelerators advance, they will need HBM to advance, too. Seeing HBM4 IP in the market now is a key enabling building block that will be ready for designers working on cutting-edge AI hardware".