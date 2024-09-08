AMD's new interrim Radeon drivers fixes issues with Space Marine 2 and Black Myth Wukong

The latest non-WHQL Radeon driver release from AMD is for PC gamers playing Space Marine 2, Black Myth: Wukong, and Counter-Strike 2/

A week ago, AMD released its latest driver update for Radeon graphics users, with AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 24.8.1 adding support for support for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Concord, FINAL FANTASY XVI, and Star Wars Outlaws. This week, AMD released a non-WHQL update with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.10.37.10, which is available to install.

The non-essential driver update targets a few things: fixing performance issues with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - an action-packed new PC release that is getting rave reviews and positive feedback from gamers. If you're a Radeon gamer playing Space Marine 2 or looking to pick it up, this interim driver is a must, as it also fixes issues related to the game crashing on Radeon GPU hardware.

This sentiment also applies to Black Myth: Wukong, as this driver release fixes an issue for Radeon gamers playing the game with Global Illumination set to Medium or higher. This was flagged in Adrenalin Edition 24.8.1, so seeing a quick fix here is excellent.

With this new driver, "overly dark shadows" and "desaturated colors" are a thing of the past. Outside of these two game-specific updates, AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.10.37.10 also adds Vulkan API support to AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2, which means PC gamers playing Counter-Strike 2 using the Vulkan renderer can now enable AMD's latest latency reduction tech.

Here's the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.10.37.10 Release Notes.