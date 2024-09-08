AMD's new interrim Radeon drivers fixes issues with Space Marine 2 and Black Myth Wukong

The latest non-WHQL Radeon driver release from AMD is for PC gamers playing Space Marine 2, Black Myth: Wukong, and Counter-Strike 2/

A week ago, AMD released its latest driver update for Radeon graphics users, with AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 24.8.1 adding support for support for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Concord, FINAL FANTASY XVI, and Star Wars Outlaws. This week, AMD released a non-WHQL update with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.10.37.10, which is available to install.

The non-essential driver update targets a few things: fixing performance issues with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - an action-packed new PC release that is getting rave reviews and positive feedback from gamers. If you're a Radeon gamer playing Space Marine 2 or looking to pick it up, this interim driver is a must, as it also fixes issues related to the game crashing on Radeon GPU hardware.

This sentiment also applies to Black Myth: Wukong, as this driver release fixes an issue for Radeon gamers playing the game with Global Illumination set to Medium or higher. This was flagged in Adrenalin Edition 24.8.1, so seeing a quick fix here is excellent.

With this new driver, "overly dark shadows" and "desaturated colors" are a thing of the past. Outside of these two game-specific updates, AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.10.37.10 also adds Vulkan API support to AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2, which means PC gamers playing Counter-Strike 2 using the Vulkan renderer can now enable AMD's latest latency reduction tech.

Here's the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.10.37.10 Release Notes.

AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 Vulkan Support for Counter-Strike 2

AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 now supports the Vulkan API, offering additional responsive gaming options. AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 introduces an in-game option to optimally pace frames, further reducing input lag on AMD RDNA architecture-based graphics products.

  • Users looking for a way to measure response time can use our Frame Latency Meter (FLM) or the built-in latency monitor in AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2.
  • Use the ALT+SHIFT+L hotkey to enable the Radeon Anti-Lag 2 Latency Monitor. Once activated, a small white chevron will appear in the top left corner of your display indicating that it is enabled.
  • Use ALT+SHIFT+L again to cycle through the following Latency Monitor display options: No metrics, FPS only, FPS and latency (in ms), FPS and latency (in ms and frames), FPS and latency (in ms and frames) with a legend.
  • To compare the difference between Anti-Lag 2 On and Anti-Lag Off, hold the right CTRL key.

Fixed Issues and Improvements

  • Perfromance improvements for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
  • Intermittent driver timeout or application crash while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
  • Overly dark shadows or desaturated colors may be observed while playing Black Myth: Wukong when Global Illumination is to Medium or higher.

