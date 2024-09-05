Bluetooth 6.0 specs add centimeter-level accuracy device tracking, improved device pairing

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) has just released version 6.0 of the Bluetooth standard, and with it, come some upgrades since the last major version -- Bluetooth 5.0 -- launched all the way back in 2016.

The new Bluetooth 6.0 standard has two new features that assist in reducing power consumption: Decision-Based Advertising Filtering and Monitoring Advertisers. These new features help the upgraded Bluetooth 6.0 devices reduce power consumption, and increase efficiency making sure that they're only scanning for data packets when they receive data on their primary channel, relevant to their application.

Bluetooth 6.0 is also capable of telling devices when another device they want wants to connect to, moves out of range, so that they can cancel their attempts of making a connection and conserve energy. Another big feature is Bluetooth Channel Sounding, a new technology that provides two upgrades to Bluetooth devices: enhanced security, and improved accuracy in location finding.

Bluetooth Channel Sounding improves security by allowing Bluetooth 6.0 devices to communicate wirelessly to find each other's locations accurately, which makes it harder to spoof the Bluetooth signal and manipulate its strength. Why is this important?

The Bluetooth SIG says that Bluetooth Channel Sounding will deliver "centimeter-level accuracy over considerable distances". This is great for Android Find My Device network and Apple's Find My service, but Apple still uses Ultrawide Band (UWB) chips for accurate directions. However, with Bluetooth 6 and its new Bluetooth Channel Sounding, devices could provide their exact location to authorized devices, all without a UWB chip.

