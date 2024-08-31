Game studio returns after 20 years to remaster its 1990s Super Mario 64-like platformer

Argonaut Games closed its doors back in 2004. Fast forward to 2024, and the studio is making a comeback by remastering one of its classics.

With the launch of the Nintendo 64 in 1996, Super Mario 64 presented a seismic shift in how games are played - especially for those considered 'platformers.' It spawned a new genre, the 3D Platformer, which saw an influx of Super Mario 64 clones in much the same way that Software's Doom saw the arrival of countless new first-person shooters.

The list includes games like Banjo-Kazooie (also for the N64)m, Spyro the Dragon, Glover, Sonic Adventure, Gex: Enter the Gecko, and many more. One of the first to arrive on the scene was Croc: Legend of the Gobbos for the original PlayStation from Argonaut Games. The veteran studio had an impressive run throughout the 1990s, which included the developer creating the iconic Star Fox for the Super Nintendo - one of the very first 3D games for the console.

The studio closed in 2004, reportedly due to financial troubles. Fast-forward to 2024, and Argonaut Games is back with new CEOs Gary Sheinwald and Mike Arkin, resurrecting the developer as a "boutique publisher." Its first game is set to be a remaster of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos.

And in a very cool move, Argonaut founder Jez San has commented on his studio returning after a twenty-year absence. "Argonaut was always about pushing the boundaries of what's possible in gaming," Jex says. "And I'm excited to see how the relaunched Argonaut Games builds on that legacy, starting with the Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster."

The remaster updates the game with remastered widescreen 4K visuals and modern controls but with the same "nostalgic, fun, and authentic gameplay experience." There's also an in-game museum or Crocipedia that will include concept art, animation tests, and interviews with the game's original developers. There's no release date, but Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is expected to launch sometime later this year for PC and consoles.

Also, this is the first of many remasters of classic Argonaut games set to make a return.