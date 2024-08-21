ASUS NitroPath DDR5 tech: boosts memory speed by up to 400MT/s with advanced layout routing

ASUS introduces its new NitroPath DRAM technology with its new X870E and X870 motherboards: advanced layout routing allows for 400MT/s RAM speed boost.

ASUS has just introduced its new NitroPath DDR5 DRAM technology, which it called as "revolutionary DRAM slot design for high-end gaming motherboards" with its new Zen 5-ready X870E and X870 motherboards.

The company took to its website to explain the benefits of DDR5 over DDR4, with better scaling for the multi-threaded CPU workloads of today, huge bandwidth, and massive efficiency boosts, DDR5 is the "preferred choice for today's PC builders".

ASUS says that we're seeing DDR5 memory kits hitting DDR5-8000 speeds and higher, and that in order to give you the best experience with the fastest RAM, they're introducing an all-new slot design that's built from the ground up for enhanced performance and durability: introducing NitroPath DRAM Technology.

What is NitroPath DDR5 technology? ASUS's new NitroPath DRAM technology boosts memory speeds by up to 400MT/s through its exclusive layout routing, with this cutting-edge design reducing noise interference through shorter gold finger pins and optimized signal pathways within the motherboard.

Smoother signal transmission with less noise and reflection provides an overall improved experience with high-end, high-speed DDR5 memory kits. ASUS says that the optimized layout ensures faster data transfers between your DRAM and CPU, boosting the overall speed of your PC, as well as enjoying enhanced system stability, even under heavy loads.

ASUS explains: "Smoother signal transmission with less noise and reflection translates to an overall improved experience with high-end memory kits. The optimized layout ensures faster data transfers between your DRAM and CPU, maximizing your system's overall performance. You'll be better able to push the overclocking limits of your DDR5 RAM - and enjoy enhanced system stability, even under heavy loads".

ASUS ROG STRIX X870E-E GAMING with NitroPath DRAM tech (source: ASUS)

The company added: "NitroPath DRAM Technology offers enhanced slot retention force, too. These reinforced DRAM slots are better prepared to withstand the wear-and-tear of the RAM installation process than traditional slot designs, making them a better choice for enthusiasts who are likely to upgrade or replace their memory over time".