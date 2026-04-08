Deleted a file in Windows by mistake? Here's how to recover it

Deleted a file and worried that it's gone for good? You're likely mistaken - you can use these methods to locate the data and recover it easily.

Did you accidentally delete an important file on your Windows computer and now need it back? First - don't panic. The good news is that files aren't immediately wiped from your system, and even permanently deleted ones can often be recovered. Whether the file was deleted just now or some time ago, these methods can help you restore it.

Undo the Deletion Immediately

Did you just delete a file by mistake? If so, the quickest and easiest way to recover it is by undoing your last action. Windows keeps track of recent actions and allows you to reverse them instantly. However, this may only work if you haven't done anything else after deleting the file and haven't restarted your computer.

To undo the deletion, press Ctrl + Z, or right-click inside the folder where the file was deleted and choose "Undo Delete." The file will be restored to its original location immediately. However, if you've already taken other steps, restarted your computer, or the file was deleted earlier, you can try the other recovery methods.

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Check the Recycle Bin

There are two ways to delete a file or folder in Windows: the standard method, which moves the file to the Recycle Bin, and the permanent method, which bypasses the Recycle Bin and deletes the file permanently. If you used the standard method, your file may still be in the Recycle Bin and can be easily restored.

To recover recently deleted files, open the Recycle Bin from your desktop, locate the file, or use the search bar to find it quickly. Once found, right-click the file and select "Restore." The file will be returned to its original location. If the file was permanently deleted or the Recycle Bin has been emptied, it won't be there, so you'll need to try the next recovery method.

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Restore Files Using Previous Versions

File History automatically backs up your personal files, making it possible to recover them if they're accidentally deleted or modified. If the deleted file isn't in the Recycle Bin, you can use this feature to restore it. By default, File History backs up your Desktop, Documents, Pictures, Music, and Videos folders, though you can add or remove folders as needed.

Keep in mind that this only works if File History was set up to back up to an external drive or network storage before the file was deleted. To recover the file, navigate to the folder it was deleted from, right-click it, and choose "Restore Previous Versions." If previous versions exist, select a snapshot, click "Open" to preview its contents, and then click "Restore."

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Search for the Files in Your Backup

If you use a third-party backup service, such as Backblaze, or if you manually back up files to an external drive or cloud storage, your deleted files might still be stored there. So, if you haven't been able to restore the file using the previous methods, you should check your backup to see if the deleted items are available.

Connect the external drive that contains your backup and look for the missing files. If you use a cloud storage service like OneDrive, Google Drive, or a similar platform, don't forget to check the Trash or Deleted Files folder, where deleted items are temporarily stored. When restoring files from a backup, always check the version to ensure you recover the latest copy.

Use the Windows File Recovery Tool

If none of the previous methods work, try Microsoft's Windows File Recovery tool. It is a command-line utility designed to help recover deleted files, so unlike many third-party recovery apps, it does not include a graphical interface. To install it, open the Microsoft Store, search for Windows File Recovery, and click Install.

Once it is installed, press Win+S, type Windows File Recovery, and open it. You can then use the following command structure:

winfr <source-drive>: <destination-folder>: /mode /switches Copy

In this command, is the drive where the deleted file was originally stored, and is the folder where recovered files will be saved.

<source-drive> Copy

<destination-folder> Copy

The /mode parameter controls the scan type, while /switches lets you add optional filters to narrow the recovery. For example, you can use the /n switch to recover a specific file or folder:

/n <path> Copy

Or use it to recover all JPG files:

/n *.jpg Copy

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Try a Third-Party Data Recovery Tool

If all else fails, your final option is to use a third-party data recovery tool that employs advanced scanning techniques to recover deleted files. Some popular options include Recuva, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, and Disk Drill. Simply download and install the recovery software of your choice. I personally use Disk Drill.

After installing, launch the program and choose the drive or folder you want to scan. You can start with a quick scan to see if it locates the deleted files. If not, run a deep scan for a more thorough search. Once the scan completes, preview the recoverable files, select the ones you want to restore, and save them to a different drive to avoid overwriting any other lost data.

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If the deleted file is still recoverable, one of the methods mentioned above should help you restore it. However, if these steps-and even third-party recovery tools-don't work, the file is likely unrecoverable. Data recovery is easier on Hard Disk Drives (HDDs), while Solid State Drives (SSDs) make recovery more challenging due to their faster data overwriting.