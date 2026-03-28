Unable to enter the BIOS/UEFI on your Windows laptop? Try these solutions

Are you finding yourself locked out of BIOS/UEFI on your Windows laptop? Try these simple solutions in this guide to get access to it in no time.

The BIOS is where we troubleshoot hardware issues, change boot settings, or make other critical system changes. However, sometimes your computer may skip the BIOS screen entirely and boot straight into the operating system. While this might seem like a serious problem, there are several simple checks you can try to regain access to the firmware settings.

Make Sure You're Pressing the Right BIOS Key

If this is your first attempt to access the BIOS on your device, there's a good chance you're simply pressing the wrong key during startup. Different laptop manufacturers use different keys or key combinations to enter the BIOS/UEFI setup. Pressing the wrong key will just let the system continue booting into Windows.

Check your laptop manufacturer's official documentation to find the correct key or key combination for entering the BIOS. For most laptops, it's usually F2 or F10, but some use F1, ESC, or the Delete key. If you're using the correct key, make sure to press it immediately after powering on the laptop. You have to press it repeatedly rather than holding it down.

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Check That Your Keyboard Is Properly Connected

While this is quite rare, there are instances where you can't enter the BIOS - not because of the laptop itself, but because the keyboard isn't being detected during startup. In such cases, even pressing the correct key won't register, making it seem as if no input was given, and your system will boot straight into the operating system instead of the firmware menu.

To check, let Windows boot to the login screen and test whether your keyboard works by typing your password or pressing other keys. If it doesn't respond, ensure it's securely connected to a USB port. Avoid using a USB hub - plug the keyboard directly into the laptop. Try using a wired keyboard, as laptops may occasionally fail to recognize a wireless keyboard during startup.

Turn Off Fast Startup

Fast Startup is a useful feature that helps your computer boot faster by saving part of the system state to a hibernation file. However, it can sometimes cause boot issues and even prevent your laptop from recognizing BIOS key presses. If enabled, you should disable it, which forces a full cold boot and may resolve the problem.

To turn it off, type Control Panel in Windows Search and open the app. Navigate to Hardware and Sound > Power Options, click "Choose what the power buttons do," then select "Change settings that are currently unavailable." Uncheck "Turn on Fast Startup (Recommended)," click "Save Changes," and restart your laptop.

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Unplug Any External Bootable Drives

External devices like a USB flash drive, an external SSD (Solid State Drive) or HDD (Hard Disk Drive), or an SD card can sometimes prevent your laptop from entering the BIOS. If the system detects a bootable device, it may skip the BIOS screen and attempt to boot from that device instead, which could explain why you can't access the BIOS.

To fix this, turn off your laptop completely, disconnect all external drives and peripherals, then power it back on and immediately press the BIOS key repeatedly. If you can access the BIOS now, you can reconnect your external drives afterward. This ensures Windows isn't redirected to boot from another device, giving you direct access to the firmware settings.

Remove the CMOS Battery

The CMOS battery on your computer's motherboard powers the CMOS chip, which stores BIOS/UEFI settings and date and time. If these settings become corrupted, you may be unable to access the BIOS. To rule this out, you can remove the CMOS battery, which resets the BIOS to its default settings and often resolves the issue.

To do this, turn off your device and unplug it from the power source. Remove the back panel to access the motherboard and locate the CMOS battery, usually a small, round, silver coin-cell battery. Carefully remove the battery and wait 5-10 minutes. Reinsert the battery, close the panel, power on your laptop, and press the BIOS key to see if the problem is fixed.

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Use Advanced Startup to Access BIOS

If none of the previous methods work, your final option is to access the BIOS through Windows 11's Advanced Startup options. This approach allows you to enter the firmware settings directly from the operating system, so you don't have to worry about timing the BIOS key press. It's especially useful for laptops with very fast boot times.

To do this, right-click the Start button and open "Settings." Then, go to the "System" tab, select "Recovery," and under Advanced Startup, click "Restart Now." Your computer will reboot to the Choose an Option screen. From there, navigate to Troubleshoot > Advanced Options > UEFI Firmware Settings, and then click "Restart" to enter the BIOS/UEFI menu.

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Encountering a problem that requires BIOS access - and then being unable to enter it - only adds to the frustration and prolongs the issue. Fortunately, by following the fixes above, you should be able to regain access to the BIOS. Remember to restart your computer and enter the BIOS after each change to help identify the root cause.