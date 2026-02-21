5 Android Gestures That Make Your Phone Easier to Use

Smart gestures let you split your Android phone's screen, use it with one hand, take screenshots, switch between apps, and much more.

Android smartphones come with a wide range of smart gestures, yet many users never take full advantage of them. These gestures can help you navigate your phone more smoothly and make everyday tasks faster and more intuitive. If you mostly rely on basic taps and swipes, here are a few gestures worth adding to your daily routine.

Launch Apps in Split-Screen or Windowed View

On desktop computers, it's easy to split the screen and run multiple applications side by side for multitasking. What many users don't realize is that Android offers similar split-screen and windowed-view gestures, allowing you to open multiple apps on a single screen without constantly switching between them.

To use split-screen mode, long-press an app in the app switcher and drag it to the top or bottom of the screen, then repeat the process with another app.

On Samsung smartphones, you can also use a floating or windowed view by long-pressing an app in the app switcher and dragging it toward the center of the screen.

Windowed mode lets you run more than two apps at once. You can resize these floating windows to your preferred size and move them anywhere on the screen.

Enable One-Handed Mode

Most of us prefer larger smartphone screens, but big phones can be difficult, sometimes even impossible, to use with one hand, unless you have unusually large hands. For everyone else who wants the same convenience, Android includes a useful one-handed mode that temporarily shifts the entire screen downward, making it easier to reach while you're on the move.

To use this feature, you'll first need to enable it. Open the Settings app, go to "Advanced Features," and turn on "One-Handed Mode." Once enabled, you can activate it with a simple gesture, typically swiping down on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. When you're finished, repeating the same gesture returns the screen to its normal position.

Take Screenshots Using Unique Gestures

How often do we accidentally change the volume or lock the phone when trying to take a screenshot? Sometimes the buttons are hard to reach, or pressing them shifts the screen away from what we're trying to capture. What many users don't realize is that Android lets you take screenshots instantly using simple gestures.

On most devices, you can swipe down with three fingers to capture the screen. Other phones support gestures like double-tapping the back of the device or using edge panels. On Samsung devices, you can take a screenshot by swiping the edge of your hand across the screen. These gestures let you capture what's on your display without disrupting your workflow.

While many of these gestures are enabled by default, some devices may require you to turn them on in your Android settings, depending on the model.

Swipe to Switch Between Recent Apps

If you frequently switch between recently used apps, opening the app drawer each time can be a bit tedious, especially when juggling more than two apps. Fortunately, Android includes a gesture that lets you quickly switch between open apps-or scroll through them if there are too many- by swiping left or right along the bottom navigation bar.

To use this gesture, you first need to enable Swipe Gestures instead of the traditional navigation buttons. Go to Settings > Display > Navigation Bar and select "Swipe Gestures."

Once activated, simply swipe across the bottom navigation bar to instantly switch between apps. The only limitation is that you can switch apps only in order, starting from the most recently opened one.

I find this gesture extremely useful for multitasking, as it lets me research, write, communicate, and pitch content while switching between apps effortlessly.

Move the Cursor While Typing

When I'm editing text messages, fixing typos in an article, or trying to insert text in the middle of a sentence, placing the cursor exactly where I want often feels frustrating. I always wished for more precise cursor control to make typing and editing faster. That's when I discovered a simple but incredibly useful gesture built right into the keyboard.

Simply long-press the spacebar on the keyboard, then gently slide your finger left or right to move the cursor exactly where you want it. Once the cursor is in the right spot, lift your finger-no constant tapping needed. It might take a bit of practice to get used to, but once it does, editing text becomes noticeably smoother and far less frustrating.

Android gestures may seem minor, but they can significantly speed up multitasking and make typing more comfortable. If you've been ignoring these gestures, start with one or two and build from there. Once they become second nature, using your phone without them will feel slower and far less intuitive. It's one of the simplest yet most transformative changes you can make.