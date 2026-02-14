5 Underused Windows Features That Deserve Attention

There are many under-the-radar Windows features that help you work faster, multitask better, and streamline daily tasks. Here are some of them.

Windows offers a range of useful features designed to save time, streamline tasks, and enhance productivity. The problem is that many users either never discover them, don't realize their potential, or try them once and forget they exist. Below, I've highlighted five underused Windows features that truly deserve attention.

Nearby Sharing

The last time you had to transfer files to a nearby Windows device, you likely relied on a USB drive, cloud storage, or a messaging app. While these methods work, they can be slow and inconvenient. What many users don't realize is that Windows includes a feature called Nearby Sharing, which lets you quickly share files between nearby devices on the same network.

To ensure the feature is enabled on both devices, go to Settings > System > Nearby Sharing and choose whether to share with only your own devices or with everyone nearby.

8

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

To send a file, right-click it in File Explorer, select "Share," and choose the nearby device from the list. The recipient simply accepts the prompt, and the file is transferred instantly.

8

Snap Layouts

Snap Layouts is another powerful Windows feature that often goes unnoticed. It allows you to neatly arrange open windows on your screen without the hassle of manually resizing them, making it especially useful for multitaskers. Before using this feature, I had to manually move windows around and repeatedly minimize and maximize them.

With Snap Layouts, I can position a browser, document, and messaging app exactly where I need them. This saves time, reduces screen clutter, and makes multitasking much more comfortable. To use it, simply hover over the maximize button in any app to view preset layout options, choose the one you prefer, and organize your apps into clean sections.

8

Clipboard History

How often do we lose copied content simply because we copied something else before pasting the first item? As a writer, this happened to me countless times-I'd have to return to the original source to recopy text, images, or screenshots, sometimes losing my progress and having to rewrite sections. Clipboard History completely changed that experience.

Further Guides Reading – Our Latest Content

Instead of storing only the most recent item, this feature keeps a record of everything you've copied. To enable it, go to Settings > System > Clipboard and turn on "Clipboard History."

8

After that, press Win+V to view your copied items, paste them again, pin frequently used entries so they stay available, or clear the history if you prefer to keep things private.

8

Focus Sessions

One of the things that used to frustrate me the most was constant notifications interrupting my work. That changed when I found Focus Sessions, a Windows feature within the Clock app that helps you concentrate in structured intervals, much like the Pomodoro technique. It works by activating Do Not Disturb, silencing notifications, and blocking pop-ups while you work.

To use it, open the Clock app and select "Focus Sessions." You can set a timer for your focus period-25 or 50 minutes, for example-and include scheduled breaks. I also appreciate that Focus Sessions integrates with Microsoft To Do, allowing me to pull in tasks and check them off as I complete them. Try it out, and you'll likely find yourself more focused and productive.

8

Virtual Desktop

While Snap Layouts are helpful, Virtual Desktop is an awesome feature that improves how you organize your workflow. Instead of squeezing all your apps and windows onto a single desktop, Virtual Desktop lets you create multiple separate desktops for different tasks. I personally use one for work, another for personal browsing, and a third to monitor the stock market.

To create a new virtual desktop, press Win+Tab to open Task View, then click "New Desktop." If you have multiple desktops already, you can switch between them quickly with Win+Ctrl+Left/Right Arrow. Multiple desktops are also great for organizing different projects, and if you work remotely, they help reduce visual clutter when presenting or recording your screen.

Windows Sandbox

Have you ever downloaded a third-party app or a file, only to open it and end up with malware? You can avoid all that by using Windows Sandbox, a secure, isolated environment built into Windows 10 and 11 that lets you run untrusted applications safely. Think of it as a disposable computer that contains everything you do.

Once you close it, all changes, files, and installed software are automatically discarded, leaving your main system untouched. To use Windows Sandbox, simply search for it in the Start menu and launch it. Each time you open it, you get a clean Windows environment, allowing you to experiment without risking system corruption or unwanted changes.

8

Windows comes with built-in tools designed to make your workflow smarter and more efficient, but most of us never take the time to explore them. If the features discussed above are new to you, you've been missing out. Give them a try to save time, minimize distractions, and make your daily tasks run more smoothly.