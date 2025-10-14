Debloat Windows 11 the Right Way: Speed Up and Clean Your PC

When you purchase a new Windows PC, it typically comes preloaded with various apps, such as maintenance tools, antivirus software, or even games. The catch is that, even after uninstalling some of them, they can reappear on your system. That's why you should remove this unnecessary clutter properly, and here's why it makes a difference.

Why Should You Debloat Windows?

Pre-installed apps on your Windows PC are typically configured to launch at startup or run silently in the background, which can negatively impact system performance. They also occupy storage space and add unnecessary clutter. In some cases, they even interfere with or replace core features-for example, an antivirus tool taking over Windows Security.

Additionally, you may be bombarded with constant pop-ups and ads. That's why debloating should be one of your first steps after setting up a new device. Although third-party debloating tools can eliminate bloatware in just a few clicks, they sometimes misconfigure the Registry Editor or disrupt certain Windows features-though some trustworthy options do exist.

Remove Unwanted Apps Through the Settings App

The first step in debloating Windows is to remove unnecessary apps that you don't intend to use, especially those pre-installed by your manufacturer, which are often redundant. There are several ways to uninstall apps, but the simplest is through the Settings app, where you can view and remove everything in one place.

Here's how to uninstall unwanted apps:

Right-click the Start button and open 'Settings.' In the left sidebar, select 'Apps.' On the right, click 'Installed apps.' Browse the list and locate apps you don't need. Click the three-dot menu next to an app and choose 'Uninstall.'

10 10

VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

Then, go to the location of the app's installation and remove the remaining files so apps don't get installed automatically again.

Further Guides Reading – Our Latest Content

Turn Off Startup Apps and Services

If you'd like to keep some pre-installed apps, ensure they don't run at startup, as this can slow down boot time. To disable them at startup:

Right-click the Start button and select 'Settings.' Navigate to Apps > Startup. Toggle off the switch next to any apps you don't want running on boot.

10 10

You should also stop unnecessary background processes and services tied to these apps to prevent performance impact. Here's how:

Right-click the Start button and open 'Task Manager.' Go to the 'Processes' tab, find resource-heavy tasks, right-click, and click 'End task.' Next, go to the 'Services' tab and turn off services linked to these apps as well.

10 10

Uninstall Built-In Windows Apps

After clearing out unnecessary third-party apps, the next step is to remove built-in Windows apps you don't intend to use. For example, apps like Xbox Game Bar, Clipchamp, Weather, or even Edge may be handy for some, but not essential. Removing them frees up resources and allows you to install your preferred alternatives as defaults.

Because Microsoft restricts the removal of built-in apps, you'll need an alternative method to uninstall them. Here's a simple method:

Type 'PowerShell' in the Windows search bar. Right-click it and choose 'Run as administrator.' Enter 'Get-AppxPackage | Select Name, PackageFullName' to view all installed apps. To remove an app, type: Get-AppxPackage *AppName* | Remove-AppxPackage.

10 10

In the command above, replace AppName with the exact package identifier you noted earlier. Just be careful not to remove critical system apps, as this can cause issues later.

10 10

Disable Notifications, Unused Features, and Privacy Settings

Windows 11 comes with several optional features that you can disable to improve performance and privacy. Start by going to Settings > Privacy & Security > Speech and toggle 'Online speech recognition' to 'Off.'

10 10

Next, head to Settings > Personalization > Lock screen, uncheck 'Get fun facts, tips, tricks, and more on your lock screen,' and set 'Lock screen status' to 'None.'

10 10

You should also adjust privacy settings to limit data sharing and reduce personalized ads. To stop telemetry, go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Diagnostics & feedback and switch 'Send optional diagnostic data' to Off.

10 10

To disable ads, navigate to Settings > Personalization > Start and turn off 'Show recommendations for tips, shortcuts, new apps, and more.'

10 10

Use a Third-Party Debloating Tool

Although using third-party debloating tools is generally not recommended, they can be helpful if you prefer not to manually remove unwanted applications or tweak settings yourself. One safe option is Windows Debloater, which scans your system for unnecessary apps, services, and features, allowing you to disable them in just a few minutes.

If you plan to use a different tool, ensure it's open-source, widely trusted, and has good reviews. Checking user feedback on online forums can also help you gauge its reliability. Before you run it, create a full data backup so you can restore everything if something goes wrong. Specifically, back up the Registry Editor to make it easier to roll back changes in case issues arise.

Debloating Windows isn't only about reclaiming storage and freeing resources-it's about optimizing the OS to improve your overall experience. The steps above will help you clear out much of the clutter, but you can take it further by customizing Windows to suit your needs and removing anything that slows you down.