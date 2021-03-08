What's the best gaming laptop for MMORPG, Lenovo Y540 or ASUS TUF?

Andrew is deciding whether to buy an ASUS or Lenovo gaming laptop for MMORPG games. We try to help him out.

I wondered which of these two laptops would be best for someone who likes to play MMORPG games. I am fairly new in looking into specs for PCs. Lenovo Y540 15 15.6" FHD, Intel Core i7-9750H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Black, Windows 10, 81SX015GUS

ASUS TUF Gaming 15.6" FHD, AMD Ryzen 7 3750H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Stealth Black, FX505DV-WB74 I play games like Fallout 76, which is the primary game that I play. Also, right now, they are the same price. If you guys have any insight on which would be better, that would be awesome. Thank you!

Hi Andrew,

Thanks for the question! I can certainly offer you my opinion between these two gaming notebooks.

The first matchup between these two laptops is going to be with the CPU. Intel's 9750H is now two generations old but does offer a better core count at 6C/12T and a higher clock speed with a 2.6GHz base and 4.1GHz boost. The Ryzen 3750H is a 4C/8T design with a 2.3GHz base and 4GHz boost clock.

The GPUs are identical in these laptops; both are RTX 2060 6G solutions, likely the Turing TU106 die. Memory is doubled in the Lenovo model at 16GB, and the SSDs are the same capacity at 512GB. That said, the Lenovo uses a 2242 NVMe, making it harder to find a suitable replacement if it's ever needed down the line.

Outside of those specs, the screens are similar, with the Lenovo showing an FHD IPS LED at 144Hz and the ASUS is offering FHD IPS at 144Hz. Traditionally, the keyboards on Lenovo's are some of the best, if that matters to you at all. If it were me, I would likely lean towards the Lenovo with the better CPU, more memory, and equal screen and GPU for the same money.