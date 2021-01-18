Best gaming GPU to be paired with new AMD Ryzen 5600X-based computer?

Roberto just built an AMD Ryzen 5600X-based system and is wondering what graphics card he should pick for it.

I just built a new rig with X570 mobo, Ryzen 5600x CPU, 16GB DDR4 4000 RAM, and PCIe 4 M.2 SSD. My goal is to run all the latest games, including Cyberpunk, at 1080p and minimum 60 FPS or higher. What would you recommend for a GPU?

Hi Roberto,

I will try my best to steer you in the right direction! First, congrats on the new build! Ryzen 5600X is a fantastic CPU for gaming builds!

Since you explicitly mentioned Cyberpunk 2077 as a title you will be playing, we will need to use their recommended specifications for a baseline for our GPU recommendation. This starts us out with an RX 590 or GTX 1660, depending on which vendor you prefer.

Moving on to current titles like COD: Cold War, the recommended specs for high refresh will bump up your needs to an RTX 3060/3070 or RX Vega 64. Additional titles like AC: Valhalla or MS Flight Simulator 2020 share simulator system requirements and benefit from any extra GPU power you can provide.

With all of that out of the way, you can get an idea of the range you want to be in for your GPU. I would push you towards RTX 3060 Ti at the lowest or RTX 3070 if you can find one, but that may be tough with the current market.

Another option could be to look for a used RTX 2080 Super or RTX 2080Ti. These can now be had for cheaper as more people get their hands-on the RTX 3000 series and offer competitive performance levels for the money.