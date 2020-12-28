All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Upgrading my PC to support DisplayPort 1.4, which GPU should I buy?

John's aging PC is in need of an upgrade to bring DisplayPort 1.4 support for his new ultrawide monitor upgrade.

Question by John from Australia | Answered by in Video Cards on Mon, Dec 28 2020 8:08 PM CST
Guys, I just bought an ultrawide VA 34" monitor. My existing graphic card is an AMD Radeon HD 6700 series, which has a DisplayPort v1.1, the monitor needs v1.2 onwards, so I can't get the higher resolutions.

What GPU cards can you recommend for my 2011 spec PC? I need DP v1.4, at least 1 HDMI and DVI port. I built my PC nine years ago and mainly use it for work, and I only play old school DOOM these days but might try something newer.

My PC specs:

  • NZXT H2 Black
  • ASUS P8Z68-V Pro Motherboard B3
  • Intel Core i7 2600K
  • HIS Radeon HD6770 1GB
  • Corsair Vengeance CMZ16GX3M4A1600C9 16GB (4x4GB) DDR3

Any advice would be appreciated!

Hi John,

I must say you are getting really close to needing a full rebuild, but let's see if we can get some more life out of this machine!

What will help with your issue is the fact that you aren't doing any intense gaming with it, so you basically just need a GPU upgrade to fire up your new monitor at its native resolution, which I'm going to assume is 3440-1440p going by the 34" Ultrawide size.

Doing some research online, there are a few rather low-cost options to get your monitor up and running. XFX sells a Radeon RX 560 with all three ports you need for a touch under $200 AUD. You can also go with the GTX 1050 Ti. Quite a few vendors sell these with DVI, HDMI, and DP.

At the higher-end, you'll be looking at the GTX 1650, RTX 2060, and 2070 with only a few models that carry all three of the port you mentioned, the top model being the ASUS Dual RTX 2070.

