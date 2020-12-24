All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Thoughts on my parts selection for new Intel + NVIDIA-based gaming PC?

Edward is looking to move to PC and build an Intel gaming PC and wants our opinion on the parts he selected.

Question by Edward from Australia | Answered by in Computer Systems on Thu, Dec 24 2020 4:40 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare to RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

I'm finally thinking about making the switch to PC, but I just need some advice if these specs are any good, and if they're good enough for the next couple of years at least.

  • Intel Core i7-10700F
  • ASUS TUF B460M-PLUS Wi-Fi
  • ASUS GeForce RTX 2070 Super Dual O
  • Team T-Force Delta RGB 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM
  • 500GB NVME SSD / 2TB HDD
  • Cooler Master HYPER H411R
  • 650W 80+ Power Supply

Hi Edward,

It looks like you put together a pretty solid build, but I do have a few areas I would clean up to make this a better machine!

Thoughts on my parts selection for new Intel + NVIDIA-based gaming PC? 1 | TweakTown.com

First, let's start with the PSU. Is your chosen unit just 80+? I would definitely look at Gold rated or better for such a critical part of the machine. Seasonic makes some of the best PSUs along with ASUS Thor and Corsair HX series.

Next would be the motherboard. Is there a reason other than the price you chose the B460 chipset? I want to push you towards a Z490 to get the most out of that 10700F with faster memory. You can pick up an entry-level Z490 for a touch over $200 AUD.

Other than that, I don't see any major issues with your build. I will caution you will likely want more than 500GB for a gaming machine unless you push games you aren't playing to the 2TB HDD.

I hope this helps!

Newsletter Subscription

Ask us a tech question!

Use the form below to submit a question for Ask the Experts.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.