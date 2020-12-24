Thoughts on my parts selection for new Intel + NVIDIA-based gaming PC?

Edward is looking to move to PC and build an Intel gaming PC and wants our opinion on the parts he selected.

I'm finally thinking about making the switch to PC, but I just need some advice if these specs are any good, and if they're good enough for the next couple of years at least. Intel Core i7-10700F

ASUS TUF B460M-PLUS Wi-Fi

ASUS GeForce RTX 2070 Super Dual O

Team T-Force Delta RGB 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM

500GB NVME SSD / 2TB HDD

Cooler Master HYPER H411R

650W 80+ Power Supply

Hi Edward,

It looks like you put together a pretty solid build, but I do have a few areas I would clean up to make this a better machine!

First, let's start with the PSU. Is your chosen unit just 80+? I would definitely look at Gold rated or better for such a critical part of the machine. Seasonic makes some of the best PSUs along with ASUS Thor and Corsair HX series.

Next would be the motherboard. Is there a reason other than the price you chose the B460 chipset? I want to push you towards a Z490 to get the most out of that 10700F with faster memory. You can pick up an entry-level Z490 for a touch over $200 AUD.

Other than that, I don't see any major issues with your build. I will caution you will likely want more than 500GB for a gaming machine unless you push games you aren't playing to the 2TB HDD.

I hope this helps!