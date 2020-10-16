What would give the biggest FPS boost, Ryzen 9 5900X or RTX 3070?

I only have the budget to upgrade my GPU or CPU. What would give me more FPS boost - AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070?

Hi Mark,

I'll try to help with this! First, performance gains will depend a lot on what you are currently running, so in the future, try to include that info as well so we can be more accurate with recommendations. For instance, if you already have a 2080 Super or 2080 Ti, the RTX 3070 will likely net very little performance gain no matter what the system is behind it.

On the other hand, if you are currently working with an older card in the 9xx or 10xx series, the RTX 3070 will likely be a decent upgrade for your machine as long as your CPU is free from platform bottlenecks, and judging by your upgrade options, you are probably running AM4 with a Ryzen processor already; no issues there. Also, there will be other variables as well, such as resolution that will affect how much FPS you gain from an upgrade, gaining more with lower resolution options like 1080p than say 4K.

The same is going to be true for your CPU as well. While we don't know how well the 5900x is going to perform over current offerings, we do know AMD is saying up to 21% improvement in games like LoL or 5% in PUBG over the 10900K and considering all current Ryzen CPUs are at best even with the Intel solution, you can expect these gains at minimum.

I hope this helped with your decision. We should have Zen 3 results coming soon!

Good luck!