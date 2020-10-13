What monitor config is best for 1440p and what GPU should I buy?

Anthony wants our opinion on which gaming monitor he should buy for 1440p and also what GPU he should consider.

My AMD FX-4300 CPU was coming on six years old, so I decided to go an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with its $150 sale price back in August. COVID-willing, I'll be off to college in under a year and am looking to finalize my setup for the next 4-6 years. Waiting on supposed 3060 Super or Ti announcements to replace my 1060, but I know I want to go 1440p come Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Yet there are so many conflicting opinions on monitor size. I wanted to go 32" as my current 1080p panel is, but the internet says 27" is optimal for QHD. What do I go for? And will mid-range Ampere even make 1440p worth it?

Hi Anthony,

I had to look into this myself! From what I can gather online, resolution vs. size mainly depends on how far you sit from the screen. For most of us, that's within 24". It's suggested that a 1080p panel be no larger than 24" just because the pixel density is so low - the larger the screen, the more you can pick out individual pixels.

This is the same for nearly every resolution, 1440p has the 27" recommendation based on this same principle, and 4K has a 32" recommendation.

I can tell you from my own experience 32" should be fine at 1440p, especially if you are already used to it at 1080p. It can only look better with the increase in resolution. Some of the best 32" gaming panels include the LG 32GK850G at 144Hz easily overclocked to 165Hz or the ASUS TUF VG32VQ, again a 144Hz VA panel.

As far as the Ampere RTX 3060 is concerned, it will likely be aimed as a 1080p powerhouse as the RTX 3070 is looking to take on 1440p just as the RTX 3080 did with 4K. If it's in the budget, the RTX 3070 launch is just around the corner, so make sure you are on your game so that you can snag that new GPU!

Good luck!