Why are the fans on my new GeForce RTX 2070 spinning up and down?

Andrew wants to know why the cooling fans on his new GeForce RTX 2070 are spinning up and down.

I'm having trouble with my new GPU. it's a RTX 2070, the fan on the GPU starts spinning and 100% when there is no gaming load on and after about 40 seconds then the fans stop spinning and then it would start again, can you help?

Hi Andrew,

Sure, we can help! What you are experiencing sounds like a feature to minimize fan noise from your RTX 2070. In this default mode, the card only spins the fans when the GPU reaches a trigger temperature and shuts off when it goes under, which is likely pretty quick if they are indeed at 100%.

To change this, you may be able to download software like MSI Afterburner or EVGA Precision and create your own fan profile with a curve that fits your liking.