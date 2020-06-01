What system should I build for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020?

Jim wants to know what kind of system he should build for Microsoft's upcoming Flight Sim 2020

I am going to build a computer to handle the upcoming Microsoft Flight Sim 2020. Do you know of the best system specs and can you give any advice? Thank you!

Hi Jim,

We will need a bit more information for this one. What resolution do you want to run and are you wanting to really crank up the detail?

Recommended specs include a quad-core CPU at 4GHz; so any CPU in the last few generations in the Core i5 or Ryzen 5 lineups will be fine. 16GB of memory is needed and I would make sure to get 3200MHz or better for Intel and 3600MHz or better for Ryzen 5.

Basic GPUs for the new flight simulator will be the AMD Radeon RX 570 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970, both 4GB dedicated memory. If you plan to run high resolution and high detail, you will likely want to budget the most for this and get something like the 2060/2070 Super or Radeon Vega 64, or above.

One requirement that could be overlooked by many is storage, where the new flight simulator is expected to need 150GB on its own. To be safe, I would recommend NVMe storage to have textures caching a bit faster.