How can I run dual monitors with the Lenovo IdeaCentre K300?

Alan wants to know how he can add dual monitor support to his Lenovo IdeaCentre K300 computer

I have an older Lenovo IdeaCentre K300 series and want to run dual monitors, not for gaming, for extended desktop. What video card would be best to do so with? I don't need anything extreme like I said, I just want to run a few programs and do so on multiple screens and right now I cannot because my motherboard only has one output for the screen. I'd like to have VGA and HDMI.

Hi Alan,

You have a couple options here, and since you are not gaming on this setup, both should work quite well. The first would be the GPU you mentioned and it does appear you should have an open slot in the K300.

In this scenario just pick up any PCIe GPU with the ports needed and no external power requirement. The NVIDIA GeForce GT 710 is the first that comes to mind having both VGA and HDMI.

The second option would be a USB 3.0 to HDMI solution like the USB32HDES from Startech. You could also go a bit deeper and grab a full docking solution that would offer multiple monitor support along with gigabit Ethernet, additional USB 3.0 support, and more.

Last updated: May 9, 2020 at 12:14 am CDT