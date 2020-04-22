Best motherboard for AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Corsair 3600MHz RAM?

Leo from the UK wants to know what motherboard to buy to pair with his new Ryzen 9 3900X CPU and Corsair RAM

What motherboard do you recommend for an AMD 3900X and Corsair Vengeance LPX 64GB (2x32GB) DDR4 PC4-28800C18 3600MHz Dual Channel Kit?

Hi Leo,

You have quite a range of motherboards to work with, but judging by your CPU and memory choices, it looks as if you are going high-end gaming or workstation.

For the high-end gamers, X570 is stacked with every vendor having several tiers of motherboards based on what you need. I would say 90% or better will have the new AX wireless chips, most will have either a 2.5 or 5Gbe LAN option, but only one vendor is supporting Thunderbolt 3.

Without those details, it's harder to recommend an exact motherboard, but I would say stick with X570 and a reputable vendor like ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, or ASRock and decide what features are important to you between Wi-Fi 6, LAN and USB 3.2 ports. If you do need Thunderbolt 3, then ASRock is your only option and I wouldn't go any lower than the Extreme 4 or Taichi.