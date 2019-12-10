Should I have a dedicated SSD for games?

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Tim wants to know if he should buy a seperate SSD drive for his games instead of installing everything on his OS drive

Question by Tim from United Kingdom (Great Britain) | Answered by Tyler Bernath in Storage from 1 week ago

Hello,

Will installing games on my 2TB SSD slow down Windows and boot times like with old SSDs or is that not an issue anymore with modern drives? Is it worth getting a separate drive for my Windows install?

Hi Tim,

No problem, we can answer this! So, as you said, solid state drives do lose performance as they fill up with data and it still is the case today, with modern drives.

If you have a gaming machine, I would recommend a boot only drive if your intention is to install a good amount of games on your 2TB SSD.

dedicated-ssd-games_02

Currently, a Windows 10 install is between 65-75GB, so somewhere in the 250GB range is quite healthy for an OS-only drive.

