Should I have a dedicated SSD for games?

Will installing games on my 2TB SSD slow down Windows and boot times like with old SSDs or is that not an issue anymore with modern drives? Is it worth getting a separate drive for my Windows install?

Hi Tim,

No problem, we can answer this! So, as you said, solid state drives do lose performance as they fill up with data and it still is the case today, with modern drives.

If you have a gaming machine, I would recommend a boot only drive if your intention is to install a good amount of games on your 2TB SSD.

Currently, a Windows 10 install is between 65-75GB, so somewhere in the 250GB range is quite healthy for an OS-only drive.