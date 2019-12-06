Are AMD's HEDT processors really better than Intel's offerings?

I see reviews everywhere about AMD's mainstream CPUs clobbering Intel's latest offerings. What every single one of these reviews fails to qualify is that the HEDT CPUs have more PCIe lanes. That alone often forces enthusiasts to stay with Intel. I badly want to move to Team Red, but AMD is far more expensive in Australia than Intel, unless of course retailers refuse to pass on Intel's price cuts.

So, if you have systems that run with 32GB DDR4-3600, with multiple HDDs, 3x M.2 drives, 1 - 3 Optical drives, with an ASUS XG-C100C 10G NIC, a M.2 Expander card, RAID card, and a discrete graphics card, how the hell is AMD better?

If you have any PCIe devices other than a graphics card, aren't you pretty much stuck with a HEDT CPU? AMD's Threadripper will be 280w. That's a toaster, and in the Australian summer will be impossible to cool, except with LN2. Would appreciate your thoughts.