GIGABYTE X870E AORUS Motherboards: Built to extract hidden performance from AMD Ryzen X3D CPUs

GIGABYTE X870E AORUS X3D motherboards harness the true power of AMD Ryzen X3D processors

GIGABYTE has released its new X870E AORUS X3D motherboard family. They're designed to maximize the performance potential of not just AMD Ryzen X3D processors, but all models from the 7000, 8000, and 9000 Ryzen families, thanks to a range of new features and refinements.

The announced models consist of the X870E AORUS MASTER X3D ICE, X870E AORUS PRO X3D ICE, X870E AORUS ELITE X3D ICE, and X870E AORUS ELITE X3D. All models feature GIGABYTE's X3D Turbo Mode 2.0. It uses AI to dynamically optimize gaming performance with real-time adjustments.

Other key improvements include support for 9000 MT/s memory, improved heatsinks, full-bandwidth PCIe 5.0 x16 and M.2 slots, improved VRM systems, 8-layer PCBs with back-drilling technology, front 65W USB-PD, and improved expansion and connectivity features.

These are not last year's X870E models with a fresh coat of paint.

Introducing GIGABYTE'S X3D Turbo Mode 2.0

GIGABYTE's X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 is an AI-powered performance enhancement designed to extract greater performance from AMD Ryzen X3D processors. It optimizes gaming performance in real time, delivering a performance uplift of up to 25%.

An AI model intelligently analyzes power management, temperatures, and frequencies, in conjunction with dynamic workload sensing, to ensure your X3D CPU operates at peak efficiency while maintaining stability. This data is checked and adjusted in intervals measured in milliseconds.

In addition to monitoring your system, the AI model is trained using data from a large database of X3D systems. The characteristics of these systems are used to maximize not just gaming performance but also general CPU performance. GIGABYTE's testing data using a Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor shows performance gains of up to 11%.

X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 can be enabled via GIGABYTE's redesigned UEFI, even from the Easy Mode page, so there's no need for an inexperienced user to delve through advanced settings. Alternatively, users can download the OnFly X3D software and enable X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 from within Windows.

There are two settings: Extreme Gaming Mode and Max Performance Mode. As the names suggest, the Gaming Mode is designed to optimize gaming performance, while the Max Performance Mode is designed to boost general workflow performance.

AORUS X870E X3D models supercharge memory performance and introduce a new PCB design technology

GIGABYTE's new D5 Bionic Corsa features AI-powered real-time analysis and parameter tuning. With this technology, GIGABYTE has enabled support for memory at 9000 MT/s with a monolithic Ryzen 8000-series APU.

These speeds are difficult to achieve unless the motherboard is designed for optimal signal integrity. With that in mind, GIGABYTE has introduced an innovative PCB Back Drilling Technology along with redesigned 8-layer PCBs. To quote GIGABYTE, it "represents a quantum leap in high-speed PCB design excellence. This precision manufacturing technique dramatically improves overall system performance by enhancing signal integrity, reducing signal reflections, and minimizing timing issues. The result is cleaner data transmission, reduced electromagnetic interference, and rock-solid reliability under the most demanding conditions".

Robust VRM and heatsink designs are essential to maintain system stability and maximize performance

GIGABYTE's X870E AORUS X3D motherboards meet and exceed the power requirements of the most demanding Socket AM5 processors. That means the models available now and in the future, whether they be standard or X3D models. Their digital VRM designs are overbuilt for their purpose, so if you enable X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 or you overclock manually, GIGABYTE X870E X3D motherboards won't break a sweat.

Power delivery alone means little if stability and optimal temperatures are neglected. GIGABYTE's X870E X3D motherboards include VRM heatsinks with a large surface area. These heatsinks are usually placed in the path of the front-to-back case airflow and are essential for maintaining acceptable operating temperatures.

To facilitate efficient heat transfer, all X870E X3D motherboards incorporate 12 W/mK thermal pads and direct touch heatpipes. Additionally, all boards in the series feature a full-cover backplate that protects the rear of the board, adds rigidity, and enhances VRM and PCH heat dissipation.

SSD cooling is also critical in a modern PCIe 5.0-enabled system. All of GIGABYTE's X870E AORUS X3D motherboards feature large heatsinks and redesigned M.2 EZ-Flex sockets, designed to keep high-performing but hot-running PCIe 5.0 SSDs from throttling.

DIY friendly features make your GIGABYTE AORUS X870E X3D build easier than ever

Anyone who's spent time elbow-deep in a PC case knows how fiddly PC building used to be, especially when installing or swapping M.2 SSDs. But with GIGABYTE X870E AORUS X3D motherboards, building your own PC is easier than ever.

GIGABYTE X870E AORUS X3D motherboards include reinforced PCI Express 5.0 slots. The primary slot includes GIGABYTE's PCIe EZ-Latch Plus Duo release mechanism, which makes it easy to remove the graphics card, such as when you need to access the M.2 slots underneath.

The entire X3D range includes WiFi 7 EZ-Plugs, which allow a user to connect the WiFi antenna with a single one-click plug rather than a dual-screw-in design.

The M.2 heatsinks feature GIGABYTE's quick-release and screwless EZ-Latch Plus retention mechanism. The secondary SSD heatsink includes this too, so X870E X3D motherboards don't just outperform their predecessors in terms of temperature; they also bring improved user-friendliness.

Many motherboards include power, reset, and CMOS clear buttons on the motherboard PCB. These are very helpful for testing or troubleshooting. Sometimes, fans or components can obstruct these buttons, so GIGABYTE placed them on the rear I/O panel for easy access, whether or not a case is used.

Another feature well worth mentioning is GIGABYTE's DriverBIOS. It integrates a WiFi driver into the BIOS, negating the need to install a driver manually. It's particularly useful given that driver disks are a thing of the past. By having WiFi access available immediately after a new OS installation, users can get their system up and running far more easily than having to use another system to download a WiFi driver.

GIGABYTE's X870E X3D boards include the latest connectivity and expansion options

All the new X870E X3D motherboards include USB4. This means there's plenty of bandwidth available for bandwidth-hungry devices such as external SSDs, NAS, docks, or hubs.

All models include a header for cases with 20Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 support. You also get 65W fast charging support, which is a godsend for those who connect their phones or tablets to their PCs. This function is supported by the HWINFO app, which can monitor the voltage, current, and power consumption of the onboard Type-C header.

You also get the latest on networking functionality. Full-speed 320MHz WiFi is standard, delivering up to 5.8Gbps of bandwidth. For users with wired connections, 5G LAN is the minimum.

Of course, PCIe 5.0 is standard. Users can run a graphics card and SSD and maximise their performance with full bandwidth.

Meet the beast: The GIGABYTE X870E AORUS MASTER X3D ICE

The X870E AORUS MASTER X3D ICE includes nearly every conceivable feature that's possible on a motherboard in the year 2025. It includes all of the aforementioned technology and features.

You get an incredibly powerful 18+2+2 phase VRM with 110A stages. That's easily enough to power liquid nitrogen-cooled processors under full load, so worldly users with air or water-cooled CPUs won't even remotely challenge this VRM.

The X870E AORUS MASTER X3D ICE comes with five M.2 slots, two of which support PCIe 5.0 SSDs. Plus, you get 5G and 10G LAN, 320MHz WiFi 7, and support for up to 20 USB ports. That's a pretty impressive set of connectivity and expansion options.

The AORUS MASTER X3D ICE also includes an ESS Sabre DAC for high-quality audio. There's even an onboard HDMI port for use with something like a case-mounted monitor. But even without that on the side of a case, the board itself looks amazing. White themed systems just look so clean and neat.

The GIGABYTE X870E AORUS PRO X3D ICE

The GIGABYTE X870E AORUS PRO X3D ICE hardly loses anything compared to the more expensive MASTER. It comes with an 18+2+2-phase VRM designed for the demands of X3D Turbo Mode 2.0.

There are four M.2 slots, with two supporting PCIe 5.0. 5G LAN joins 320MHz WiFi 7 for maximizing internet connectivity and file transfer speeds.

Two USB4 ports join a Type-C 20Gbps header with 65W charging support, the same as the MASTER. There are twelve USB ports on the back panel alone, so there's plenty of connectivity and expansion potential for users looking for a high-end motherboard without the high-end price.

The GIGABYTE X870E AORUS ELITE X3D - and it does come in black

The GIGABYTE X870E AORUS ELITE X3D comes in both white (ICE) and black versions. Despite being the most affordable of the new X870E AORUS X3D models, the AORUS ELITE X3D and AORUS ELITE X3D ICE still come with all of the functionality and features mentioned earlier in this article.

A 16+2+2-phase VRM is impressive for a mid-range board. It's easily powerful enough to drive a Ryzen 7 9800X3D or Ryzen 9 9950X3D with X3D Turbo Mode 2.0. If AMD decides to release a CPU with a dual-v-cache-equipped CCD (9975X3D?) Then this board will handle it with aplomb.

Like the Pro X3D mentioned above, the Elite X3D and Elite X3D ICE feature dual USB4 ports, 5G LAN, 320MHz WiFi 7, and four M.2 slots.

Along with the dual USB4 ports and front panel 65W fast charging support, the X870E AORUS ELITE and X870E AORUS ELITE ICE feature loads of USB ports, full-length PCIe slots, and support for high-speed memory. With both black and white colour options, there's an AORUS ELITE board to match your build.

GIGABYTE's X870E AORUS X3D motherboards are engineered to extract every last drop of performance from a Ryzen 7000 or 9000 X3D CPU - or any Ryzen CPU, for that matter. With X3D Turbo Boost 2.0, impressive DDR5 memory performance, innovative designs, amazing specifications, and a long list of user-friendly DIY features, GIGABYTE X870E AORUS motherboards are ready for your next AMD build.