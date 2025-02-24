MSI B850 & X870/X870E motherboards unlock AMD Ryzen's full potential with DIY-friendly features

Introducing MSI B850 Motherboards

The B850 chipset is AMD's latest for the AM5 platform. It offers full support for Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors. MSI is ready with a range of motherboards that offer a plethora of advanced features, extensive connectivity options, and DIY-friendly designs - all backed by MSI's continuing commitment to providing an efficient and reliable computing experience.

I have selected a few of MSI's B850 motherboards of interest for introduction. They are the MPG B850 EDGE TI WIFI, the MAG B850 TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI, and the affordable B850-P. These models cater to a variety of users, from gamers to creators and professionals working with demanding AI workloads and large data sets.

The MPG B850 EDGE TI WIFI is a stunning white-themed board that looks as good as it performs. It includes four M.2 slots, 5G LAN, an extended VRM heatsink design, and supplemental 8-pin PCIe power. Unlike many competing boards, it includes true 320MHz Wi-Fi 7, delivering up to 5.8Gbps of bandwidth, unleashing the standard's potential.

The MAG B850 TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI is a member of MSI's Arsenal Gaming line-up. It's a great option for gamers looking for a powerful, reliable motherboard. It features true 320MHz Wi-Fi 7, 5G LAN, and PCie 5.0 support. Add 20Gbps USB support, and you've got a board that will happily sit at the heart of the most powerful gaming PC, no matter your choice of CPU or GPU.

If you're looking for something more affordable or your needs are more worldly, the PRO B850-P WIFI may be just what the doctor ordered. But that doesn't mean the PRO B850-P WIFI loses out on much compared to more expensive boards. It includes hefty heatsinks for cooling any Ryzen 9000 series processor. You still get 320MHz Wi-Fi 7, 5G LAN, and PCIe 5.0 GPU and SSD support, meaning it's a highly capable option for creators.

It's got four physical PCIe x16 slots, too. Thanks to the inclusion of supplemental PCIe power, you can install several graphics cards, making it a highly capable option for AI training or any application that can use the number-crunching prowess of modern graphics cards.

Making your B850 Build EZ

No matter what MSI B850 board you choose, there are characteristics common to all of them.

Building a PC is easier than ever, thanks to MSI's focus on ease-of-use design functionality. As someone who builds PCs every other day, the inclusion of MSI's EZ M.2 Shield Frozr II heatsinks is simply a godsend. M.2 installation was always a fiddly endeavor, but it is much less so now thanks to its tool-less design and rigid construction. Whether it's for the primary PCIe Gen 5 SSD slot or one of the others, installing an M.2 drive is easier than ever.

Depending on the slot, installing M.2 drives can require the removal of the graphics card. Thanks to the EZ PCIe release mechanism, that can be done with the press of a button, ensuring hassle-free GPU upgrades and access to the M.2 slots. Simple yet brilliant.

B does not mean budget - MSI B850 boards are feature-packed

B-series boards used to be better suited to basic builds and budget processors. Not anymore. All MSI B850 motherboards include support for high memory speeds and support for up to 256GB of DDR5. MSI's Memory Boost technology aims to deliver efficiency and reliability with the latest DDR5 memory kits.

Forget about Gigabit or even 2.5G Ethernet. MSI B850 boards start at 5G LAN and include true 320MHz Wi-Fi 7, meaning they can take full advantage of multi-gigabit internet connections and network functionality.

It used to be that B-series boards were not designed well enough to handle the power demands of high-speed, high-core-count processors. All MSI B850 motherboards come with well-designed power delivery systems and extended heatsinks, meaning there are no concerns when running the most powerful processors in any MSI B850 motherboard.

Audio is an often-overlooked motherboard feature. Select MSI B850 motherboards incorporate Audio Boost 5 technology, with isolated audio circuitry, audio-optimized components, and the latest processors. Gaming and entertainment sound has come a long way over the last few years.

MSI X870 and X870E Motherboards

X870 motherboards are designed for users wanting to extract the maximum from AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors. Do you fancy a system with a Ryzen 9 9950X or 9800X3D and NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPU? An X870 or X870E board is probably the best option.

Let's begin with a motherboard to rule them all. The MSI MEG X870E GODLIKE is simply the most powerful and feature-complete X870E board money can buy. It would take an hour of reading to go over all of its special features. Let's begin with dual USB 4, 10G LAN plus 5G LAN, 320MHz true Wi-Fi 7, an extreme VRM solution for overclocking any Ryzen 9000 series processor to its limits, and extensive PCIe 5.0 support.

And that's just scratching the surface. There are five onboard M.2 SSD slots, plus another two PCIe 5.0 slots via an M.2 add-in card. Oh, and then there's the audio solution, not just with the latest high-quality codec but also a dedicated ESS Sabre DAC and amplifier.

There's much more to it than that, but it would be remiss not to mention the gorgeous 4-inch LCD display. It can be used for a variety of functions, including real-time monitoring, troubleshooting, and BIOS updating. And just look at it! It's built like a battleship. If you're looking for the ultimate feature-packed motherboard, the MEG X870E GODLIKE is as good as it gets.

Admittedly, the GODLIKE is not a board for everyone; in that case, there is the MPG X870E CARBON WIFI. It's got it where it counts. 5G LAN, true 320MHz Wi-Fi 7, 40Gbps USB, and supplemental PCIe power are still present. It has a lovely, understated design, too, and is a fantastic option for those looking for a motherboard for a high-end build without the high-end price.

It's got a powerful VRM, too. Its 18 Duet Rail Power System with 110A stages is capable of handling the demands of any AM5 processor. It's very close in spec to the MEG series.

The MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WIFI is nearly as impressive yet is more affordable again. It includes most of the features of the CARBON but with a few fewer design flourishes. The green-on-black design looks great and will appeal to users looking for a bit more of a subtle build. Still, it's got hefty heatsinks and M.2 cooling, so it will happily sit at the heart of a powerful gaming PC, or any Ryzen 9000 series PC, for that matter.

MSI X870 and X870E motherboards feature a little more of everything

X870 and particularly X870E motherboards can pack in more features than B850 boards, so for those looking to build a system with the ultimate in networking, connectivity, and expansion support, an X870 board is the way to go.

A powerful motherboard is built to partner with powerful components. It begins with PCIe Gen 5 support for the latest graphics cards and SSDs. Cooling is especially important for the latter. Motherboards with MSI's EZ M.2 Shield Frozr II even support RGB functionality. It's a clever way to add a little bit of class to a large heatsink without needing additional cables.

Like MSI's B850 models, MSI X870 and X870E boards support 320MHz Wi-Fi 7 and 5G LAN (at least). With Wi-Fi 7 routers still on the expensive side, it's important to have some future proofing, so if you upgrade your router in a year or two, MSI's boards will be able to connect and use its full capabilities without the need to buy a new network adapter.

MSI's X870 boards all feature powerful VRM designs, which are more than capable of handling the latest Ryzen 9000 series processors, even when overclocked. With stability-enhancing phase counts and high amperage stages, 16-core CPUs can be overclocked without the motherboard breaking a sweat. And, pending confirmation from AMD, it's highly likely that next-gen processors won't present MSI X870 boards with a challenge either.

But all that power needs to be tamed, so MSI X870 and X870 boards incorporate extensive Frozr Design cooling assemblies, with heatpipes, a high surface area, and high conductivity thermal pads all designed to keep your system running cool - and just as importantly - stable.

DDR5 speeds are faster than ever, and MSI's X870 and X870E boards are well-placed to take full advantage. Ryzen 9000 series CPUs support speeds of up to 8400 MT/s and beyond. MSI constantly works with memory manufacturers to introduce support for memory as it comes to market.

MSI is fully committed to delivering the best experience for users building a new AMD Ryzen 9000 series system. Whether you're a gamer with a high-end graphics card and 9000X3D processor, a content creator looking to maximize the multi-threading performance of a 16-core CPU, or you want to perform AI functions with several GPUs, there's an MSI B850, X870, or X870E motherboard for you.

Fast networking, loads of connectivity, multi-GPU support, and high memory capacity are all there, along with reliability, stability, and DIY friendliness. Check out MSI's full 800 series motherboard line-up here.