ASRock's New Power Supplies are Designed for Gaming and Cutting-Edge AI

Ready for next-gen GPUs and with an option to suit all budgets, ASRock's new Taichi, Phantom Gaming, Steel Legend, and Challenger series PSUs are here!

As a leader in creating high-performance products and components covering everything from graphics cards to motherboards and monitors, ASRock has unleashed an impressive line-up of power supply units (PSU) for AI enthusiasts, creators, and mainstream and budget-conscious gamers. With several models available, they're chock-full of cutting-edge features, efficient design, and high-quality components while fully compliant with the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards.

With the rise of AI computing and AAA ray-traced gaming, several new standards and specifications deliver increased bandwidth, performance, and efficiency for high-performance tasks like gaming, content creation, and generative AI.

ASRock's award-winning Taichi, Phantom Gaming, Steel Legend, and Challenger series PSUs, ranging from 550W to 1650W, are all designed to meet and exceed your needs - whether that's day-to-day productivity, jumping into some 4K gaming, or customizing and tweaking powerful large language models.

All ASRock high-end models in the Taichi, Phantom Gaming, and Steel Legend series support the latest 12V-2x6 connector (which can handle up to 600W on a single cable) to meet the needs of next-gen graphics cards with dual-color 16-pin connections to ensure quick, easy, and proper installation. For models 1300W and above, ASRock provides dual 12V-2x6 connectors.

The Taichi and Phantom Gaming models, two of ASRock's premium series for enthusiast PC gamers, go one step further with an exclusive embedded NTC sensor to protect your hardware while ensuring peak performance at all times. The full lineup also introduces +5V BOOST Mode power delivery, which adjusts the +5V power level to maintain optimal performance.

Add all-Japanese capacitors in high-end models, reliable power delivery, and 80 PLUS and Cybenetics certification for build quality, reliability, protection, and quiet performance - and ASRock's PSU line-up is ready to power your future.

ASRock's Taichi Series of PSUs are For Serious Gamers and Enthusiasts

ASRock's Taichi name represents the company's flagship and premium range of products. You won't be disappointed if it's a motherboard, graphics card, or power supply that carries the Taichi name. Available in 1650W and 1300W models, these fully modular PSUs feature two native 12V-2x6 connectors, a premium and cutting-edge option for the most powerful GPUs available today, and next-generation graphics cards from NVIDIA and AMD on the horizon.

Backed by a remarkable 10-year Warranty, with impressive 80 PLUS and Cybenetics TITANIUM certification, the ASRock TC-1650T and TC-1300T PSUs are ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 compliant and ready to meet even the most demanding gaming and AI workloads. With 235% power excursion and power spike protection, cutting-edge Infineon CoolMOS, and SiC SBD components, you've got unmatched reliability and efficiency in a compact design.

ASRock's Taichi PSUs include the +5V BOOST Mode for maintaining consistent power delivery even during voltage drops. And with iCOOL Intelligent Fan Control and Cybenetics Lambda A+ certification, they operate at less than 20dB of noise, on average, for whisper-quiet performance. ASRock Steel Legend, Phantom Gaming, and Taichi series PSUs include a Cybenetics Certification for efficiency and acoustic performance thanks to exclusive high-airflow silent fans and a robust thermal design.

Level-Up for Next-Gen GPUs with the Phantom Gaming Series of PSUs

With modern PC gaming rigs powering the latest cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5 games like Black Myth: Wukong and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, reliable performance across all components is extremely important.

ASRock's Phantom Gaming series of PSUs - available in 1600W, 1300W, 1000W, 850W, and 750W - offer precisely that. ASRock Phantom Gaming power supplies are designed and built for PC gamers and are ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 ready for the next generation of PC gaming. The ASRock PG-1600G and PG-1300G also include two native 12V-2x6 Connectors with TempGuard protection and a dual-color cable design to ensure your GPU or GPUs are up and running in no time. This dual-cable design distributes the power load evenly to enhance safety and meet the demands of next-gen high-power graphics cards.

Available in the Taichi and Phantom Gaming series, TempGuard provides Cable Over-Temperature Protection with an NTC sensor on the connectors that monitors cable temperature and will signal the PSU to activate protection measures in the event of an anomaly to ensure the safety of components.

Whether you're looking at the ASRock PG-1600G or the entry-level PC-850G model, you'll find 80 PLUS GOLD and Cybenetics GOLD or PLATINUM certification - with LAMBDA A acoustic certification for silent performance. The fully modular design means you only need to connect the components you have, and the premium all-Japanese capacitors, voltage protections, efficient 135mm Striped Axial FDB Fan, and 10-year Warranty ensure stable, reliable, and consistent power delivery for your gaming system.

ASRock's Steel Legend Series offers style and performance for mainstream systems

PC gaming is for everyone, and ASRock's Steel Legend series of power supplies is about delivering mainstream performance in style without sacrificing performance, efficiency, or reliability. Like the Taichi and Phantom Gaming series, ASRock's Steel Legend PSUs arrive with the same impressive 10-year Warranty and high-quality all-Japanese capacitors while being ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 ready. You've also got the same impressive iCool Intelligent Fan Control Mode to manage noise and efficiency with ASRock's built-in 5V BOOST function for optimal power delivery.

ASRock's Steel Legend series is available in 1000W, 850W, 750W, and 650W models, with your choice of 'Steel Black' or 'Steel White' colors to support a wide range of builds. The color doesn't make a difference in the overall performance, but the sleek and stylish ASRock SL-1000GW and SL-850GW are stylish and ready to power that all-white PC gaming rig of your dreams.

As with all of ASRock's new power supplies, you've got a modular design with dual color 12V-2x6 Connectors for modern GPUs. And they arrive with 80 PLUS GOLD and Cybenetics PLATINUM with LAMBDA A or A+ acoustic certification to live up to their Steel Legend name. On that note, all Phantom Gaming and Steel Legend GOLD PSUs offer advanced efficiency with performance comparable to platinum-level PSUs.

Challenger Series delivers the best value while still delivering efficiency and reliability

Building a budget or entry-level PC isn't about making a series of compromises if you know what to look for. When choosing a suitable power supply for that affordable gaming PC, performance and reliability are still at the top of the list of things to look for.

ASRock's Challenger series - available in 550W, 650W, 750W, and 850W models - are excellent options because ASRock applies the same level of care and precision to the design as it does with its more premium products. With 80 PLUS GOLD and BRONZE options, the Challenger series delivers reliability, stability, and efficiency with excellent cooling and quiet operation.

Although the design isn't modular, the flat, hard-lined cables are built for flexibility, easy installation, and cable management. And yes, they are also ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 ready, so the larger capacity 850W and 750W variants include the latest 12V-2x6 Connector for that new GPU.

Whether you're building a new budget rig to play Call of Duty, a beast of gaming PC for the latest path-traced cinematic adventure, or a high-end workstation for content creation or AI tasks, ASRock is ready to power your future. The latest ASRock power supplies are now available on Newegg and Amazon.