Exploring the stunning ASUS 3rd Gen ROG OLED Range - Game Changing Monitors

In recent years, you've probably heard, read, or watched someone talk about how incredible an OLED display can be for gaming. With phrases like "you can never go back" and "it's a game changer" being thrown around, it feels like you're either on board the OLED train or waiting to get on.

When it comes to OLED display technology for PC gaming, the hype is real. And it is a game changer, to the point where buying a new OLED display, like the brilliant ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG, will feel as monumental as installing a brand-new GPU. This 2024 model from ASUS also showcases how OLED technology continues to evolve and improve, as it features an advanced 3rd Gen OLED panel with a fast 240 Hz refresh rate.

ASUS's ROG OLED range is diverse, with several OLED displays available. Sure, it's hard to go wrong with any OLED display, but there are vital differences between makes and models and the various sizes. Each ROG OLED display's design reflects the ROG brand's industry-leading performance and reliability. From custom heatsinks to new and improved OLED panels, ASUS OLED Care, ROG-exclusive OLED Anti-flicker technology, and even AI-powered features, let's break down what separates the ROG OLED lineup from the pack.

Robust Builds, Brilliant Image Quality from 3rd Gen OLED, and Outstanding Features

ASUS's Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand represents the pinnacle of design and style for its gaming hardware, covering everything from keyboards to mice to motherboards, graphics cards, and displays. With rigorous testing, advanced manufacturing processes, and robust software support, no matter the product, if it's got the ROG logo, it'll feature robust and sturdy build quality, cutting-edge technologies, and excellent support.

When it comes to OLED panels and displays, in 2024, the phenomenon of 'burn-in' or image retention born from OLED technology running hot is still a concern, but thankfully, entirely manageable - especially in the ROG OLED range, where ROG OLEDs include custom compact heatsinks that are silent and passive. In addition to this, vents improve heat dissipation and reduce the risk of burn-in.

It doesn't stop there, as ASUS OLED Care provides a powerful suite of tools and features to ensure the longevity of every ROG OLED display. From screen savers to a Pixel Cleaning mode that engages when the display is turned off to automatically detecting on-screen logos and adjusting their brightness, these tools and features can be viewed, customized, and tweaked via the powerful ASUS DisplayWidget Software.

The ROG-exclusive Uniform Brightness setting for day-to-day PC users decreases peak brightness levels for a more comfortable viewing experience. This is great for those moments when bright white folder windows are open. ASUS Flicker Free technology eliminates flicker to enhance the viewing experience further and minimize eyestrain. At the same time, ASUS Low Blue Light is a hardware-based solution for reducing potentially harmful blue-light emissions that deliver better image quality and color performance.

Enhancing the In-game Experience

One of the best features of an OLED display is the infinite contrast (the ratio is something like 1.5 million to 1), thanks to each pixel being its light source with no backlighting required. Pure black for an OLED is precisely that, and when it comes to things like black borders, those parts of the display are effectively 'turned off.'

With this, ASUS OLED displays can dynamically change their resolution and aspect ratio. The 27-inch ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG can transform into a 24.5-inch display to boost in-game performance or switch to the 4:3 aspect ratio for classic games and entertainment. Likewise, the 32-inch ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP can transform into a 27-inch display.

As higher and higher refresh rates become the go-to for competitive gamers jumping into multiplayer rounds in games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, ASUS OLED displays are delivering some of the fastest options available. The ROG Strix OLED XG27ACDNG is a 1440p 27-inch display with an incredibly fast 360 Hz QD-OLED panel with unmatched 0.03ms response times and ASUS's cutting-edge tech that includes Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) for a more detailed and crisp image.

ASUS Dynamic Shadow Boost is a ROG Gaming AI technology that automatically enhances the screen's dark areas without affecting others when a game feels 'too dark.' The ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP comes equipped with an AI Assistant that includes automatic image display adjustment for the game currently on-screen and cutting-edge gamer-focused features like AI Crosshair, which makes the crosshair a color that stands out from the background, and AI Sniper, which automatically zooms in on a target when it's in your crosshair.

And with that, let's dig into the new ROG OLED range.

Blisteringly Fast Performance for Competitive Gamers (ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG, ROG Strix OLED XG27ACDNG, and ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP)

The new ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG, ROG Strix OLED XG27ACDNG, and ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP are 27-inch displays with 3rd Gen ROG OLED technology - an impressive improvement and advancement for OLED. With a 20% brighter image, clearer text that rivals the best IPS panels, and improved motion clarity thanks to ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB), you're looking at an RPG-like level-up in image clarity, color, brightness, and overall performance.

The ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG features a 1440p glossy WOLED panel with an impressive 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. Typical of ROG OLED displays, a response time of 0.03ms makes this one of the most remarkable displays for competitive gamers jumping into rounds of Call of Duty, Counter-Strike 2, or Apex Legends. Blisteringly fast performance is just one part of the story; 99% DCI-P3 color accuracy, VESA Certified DisplayHDR, and G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium add to the immersion and brilliant image.

The ROG Strix OLED XG27ACDNG features an exclusive 1440p QD-OLED panel with a speedy 360 Hz refresh rate tailor-made for competitive gaming. In a title like Counter-Strike 2, the more frames you get, the more responsive and immersive it feels. 360 Hz is a different level of performance, and with a 0.03ms response time, 99% DCI-P3 color accuracy, and ASUS's impressive uniform brightness technology backed by ASUS OLED Care+ - this is a display that proves that when it comes to competitive gaming, ROG OLED displays are cut above the competition. It also has excellent quality-of-life features, like an in-built phone stand on the base with 90W USB Type-C charging.

The ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP pushed things even further, with an incredible 480 Hz refresh rate on its 1440p WOLED panel. Consider this the ultimate esports display for those gamers pushing 500 FPS in titles like Counter-Strike 2. And if you're wondering what 500 FPS on a 480 Hz panel looks like, it's a gamer changer for motion clarity and a full view of the battlefield.

Ultrawide and Curved for Unmatched Immersion (ROG Swift OLED PG39WCDM)

The ROG Swift OLED PG39WCDM features a large 39-inch curved 3440x1440 OLED panel with a 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, 99% DCI-P3 color accuracy, VESA Certified DisplayHDR, and G-SYNC compatibility. This display is ideal for PC gamers who want to fully immerse themselves in a cinematic or highly detailed world.

Suppose you're pushing the visual fidelity and enabling cutting-edge features like ray-tracing in titles like Black Myth: Wukong and Star Wars Outlaws and looking forward to doing the same in upcoming releases like Dragon Age: The Veilguard and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. In that case, this is the display for you. Gaming on a large ultrawide, curved OLED display with these specs and features is akin to putting on a VR headset for the first time.

With a larger physical footprint, ASUS has packed some great add-on features, like ROG Smart KVM, which allows seamless control of multiple devices using a single keyboard and mouse. And with DisplayPort, HDMI, and 90W USB-C Power Delivery, the ROG Swift OLED PG39WCDM becomes an entertainment hub.

Stunningly Crisp 4K for Creators, Gamers, and Enthusiasts (ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP)

For creators, designers, and enthusiasts, a 32-inch 4K display is the top choice. Of all the 32-inch 4K displays, the new ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP is the best choice. This innovative display comes equipped with a dynamic dual mode - the ability to switch between 4K 240 Hz and FHD 480 Hz. This means being able to play a cinematic new release like Black Myth: Wukong in 4K at 60+ FPS one moment and Overwatch 2 at 400+ FPS the next.

Incredible stuff, and like all of the latest ROG OLED displays covered in this article, the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP sports the latest and greatest 3rd Gen ROG OLED panel that delivers a brighter image, crystal-clear text, and improved motion clarity. Like the ultrawide ROG Swift OLED PG39WCDM outlined above, it has KVM support and 90W USB-C Power Delivery for charging devices. Plus, the AI Assistant outlined an innovative set of tools detailed earlier, including the ability to highlight the map when a battle is about to break out in a MOBA game.

Like the entire ROG OLED range, it sports a stunning, futuristic, Cyberpunk-inspired design.

