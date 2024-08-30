AORUS WATERFORCE X II coolers bring style and performance to the PC gaming experience

There was a time when all-in-one liquid cooling solutions for PCs and CPUs were the exception rather than the rule. In 2024, most CPU coolers for the PC DIY market feature a closed-loop water cooling system with a pump and radiator in various sizes, with 360mm being the most common. They also look great with RGB fans and elaborate pump designs.

Cooling and thermal are still the number one priority; however, in the age of glass panel cases and open fishbowl-like builds, the CPU cooler becomes one of the most immediately visible components. This means enthusiasts and PC gamers love to see it when style, performance, and DIY-friendly features come together - as they do with the AORUS WATERFORCE X II Series of liquid coolers.

As one of the leading brands of motherboards, graphics cards, and other bits of hardware that make up the modern enthusiast PC, GIGABYTE has spent several years refining and developing liquid cooling solutions. The AORUS WATERFORCE X II coolers are available in black and white (as part of the company's stylish ICE Series of components) and represent the company's most advanced AIO coolers.

Yes, the AORUS WATERFORCE X II sports a vibrant full-color LCD for video playback with custom text support - but there's much more going on here than fantastic aesthetics. From the upgraded pump tuned to deliver excellent performance for enthusiasts of all levels to several DIY-friendly features that make installation and customization a breeze (like magnetic fans) - if you're looking for a new CPU cooler, consider the search over.

Turbocharged Cooling with the Upgraded Pump

7

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

Pumps run at various speeds and are controlled automatically or via software while working alongside the fans to keep temperatures down. The pump is a critical component of a closed-loop liquid cooling system, pushing liquid through the system. For AIO coolers like the AORUS WATERFORCE X II, the pump is located in the section that sits directly on top of the CPU. From cold plates to internal components to the potential flow rate, there's a lot that goes into the design of an AIO cooler's pump, and for GIGABYTE, the one found with the AORUS WATERFORCE X II represents the company's most advanced and refined to date.

With a larger 8% physical footprint, the new AORUS WATERFORCE X II's pump flow rate has been increased by a whopping 44% compared to the previous generation. The cold plate's surface area has also been expanded to improve heat dissipation, and with high-quality thermal paste bundled as standard, the AORUS WATERFORCE X II cooler delivers performance with efficiency.

LCD Edge View and Impressive Gradient Lighting Effects

7

Okay, so the parts of the pump that you don't see are impressive, but thanks to the LCD Edge View display, the AORUS WATERFORCE X II has the style to match its performance. The customizable display is more than a window to showcase your favorite memes and video clips; it also offers display options for monitoring system hardware - from clock frequencies to current GPU and CPU utilization, fan speeds, and pump speeds. And when it comes to displaying handy system info, GIGABYTE has put in the effort to create impressively stylish animations. Best of all, the display supports full 360-degree rotation with software control - supporting all pump/radiator orientations.

With 40MB of integrated storage, you can customize the text with support for GIF, JPEG, and MP4 video file formats. However, one of the most impressive and stylish aspects of the pump and water block is the subtle programmable gradient ring lighting, which not only complements the display but also gives the AORUS WATERFORCE X II a distinct look.

Revamped Fans and the New Magnetic 'Fan EZ-Chain Mag' System

7

GIGABYTE understands that cable management doesn't have to involve managing, wrangling, and 'hiding' the many cables that come from building a new PC rig. Reducing the number of wires and making the installation process easier (with the bonus of a cleaner and tidier look) is at the forefront of the AORUS WATERFORCE X II experience.

The Fan EZ-Chain Mag system includes a magnetic interlocking mechanism in each high-quality ARGB fan that provides power and other signal control to each connecting fan in a daisy-chain setup. This feature alone significantly reduces cable clutter and installation time, and with the wires neatly tucked and enclosed in tubing, the AORUS WATERFORCE X II cooler fully embraces the highly sought-after cable-free look.

It doesn't stop there, as GIGABYTE has revamped the fan design compared to previous generations, with improved airflow and pressure and reduced overall noise. How it achieved this is quite simple, but it comes from a place of expertise, research, and development. Reducing the size of the upper half of the fan blades while increasing the size of the lower half helps increase air volume and compression. Adding serrated blade edges helps reduce noise while minimizing vibration and improving efficiency.

DIY-Friendly with Support for Modern Intel and AMD CPUs and Motherboards

7

GIGABYTE's new AORUS WATERFORCE X II all-in-one CPU coolers are available in black or "ICE" white, with 240mm or 360mm radiator sizes. Non-X variants without the LCD Edge View full-color display offer PC gamers a more affordable option that retains all of the other cutting-edge improvements and features.

The AORUS WATERFORCE X II ICE model, in particular, looks exceptional when paired with all-white motherboards, such as the Z790 AORUS XTREME X ICE for Intel Core CPUs and the X870 AORUS ELITE WIFI7 ICE for AMD Ryzen CPUs. However, it's worth noting that the AORUS WATERFORCE X II all-in-one coolers are compatible with all major motherboard brands and support modern Intel and AMD desktop processors.

Full software support, synchronization, customization via GCC (GIGABYTE Control Center), and official integration with the famous (and free) HWiNFO tool for PC enthusiasts are also available.

7

The AORUS WATERFORCE X II is not only one of the most aesthetically impressive coolers you can buy today. Thanks to hardware innovations, improved efficiency and cooling, compatibility with a range of boards and CPUs, and a DIY-friendly design, it brings effortless cooling and efficiency to enhance your PC gaming experience.