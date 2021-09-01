GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING OC PRO 8G Review

GIGABYTE's new custom Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING OC PRO 8G is up on the review table today, another impressive RX 6600 XT.

Introduction

I've gone through a few different models of AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards, with the XFX and MSI custom cards

VIEW GALLERY - 76 IMAGES

But now I have the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING PRO OC 8G graphics card. It has everything the other RX 6600 XT cards do: the Navi 23 GPU and 8GB of GDDR6 memory but does it with GIGABYTE style. It's a great-looking card with impressive thermals, too.

GIGABYTE is cranking the GPU clocks a little with its GAMING OC PRO 8G model, with GPU clocks hitting 2607MHz up from the 2589MHz on reference. You're not going to tell the difference between most Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards, as there is really only a few FPS between them all.

It's a little over a dual-slot in thickness, which is a bit much for a 1080p gaming card... but tht's no different to the custom MSI and XFX offerings. But how does the triple-fan cooler go up against some of the dual-fan offerings? Well, let's dive right into that.

GIGABYTE AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming OC 16G Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago $1539.63 $1539.63 $1539.63 - Buy * Prices last scanned on 9/1/2021 at 12:07 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Everything You Need to Know About The RX 6600 XT

AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 XT is everything we've come to know and love about the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards: we have the kick-ass RDNA 2 architecture, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, Infinity Cache, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), ray tracing, and everything in between.

The new Radeon RX 6600 XT has 8GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 16Gbps on a 128-bit memory bus with 32MB of AMD Infinity Cache (down from the 128MB on the higher-end Radeon RX 6800 XT for example). Infinity Cache helps the Radeon RX 6600 XT swing above its weight, especially when compared with previous-gen GPUs in the same "price range" as the RX 6600 XT.

AMD is marketing its new RDNA 2-powered Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card up against NVIDIA's previous-gen Pascal-based GeForce GTX 1060 and showing that it has far over 100%+ performance gains in the latest titles. This is a huge deal for gamers that have a GTX 1060 or RX 5x0 series graphics card, and want an RDNA 2-powered upgrade... the Radeon RX 6600 XT is a fantastic option for 1080p gamers.

Hell, the Radeon RX 6600 XT is even capable of beating NVIDIA's new Ampere-powered GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, but not the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti -- we'll have more on that later, but AMD has positioned the new RX 6600 XT very well in the performance department.

Add into the fact you've got FSR support -- at least in the small amount of games available now, is another nice touch for the Radeon RX 6600 XT.

GIGABYTE + AMD marketing

Detailed Look

GIGABYTE is keeping an eye on you with its Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING OC PRO 8G retail packaging, sorry... I just had to.

From the front, I'm digging the style of the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING OC PRO 8G graphics card, with its triple-fan cooler finding its way into your gaming PC and looking great. I can like it all I want, but you're the one that will have to have it in your PC -- I dig it, it's not too over-the-top, either.

I like what GIGABYTE is doing with the backplate, it's nothing crazy either but it's also not boring by any means.

You've got a 2.5-slot card here with the GIGABYTE RX 6600 XT GAMING PRO OC 8G, so you won't have trouble fitting it inside of most PCs like you would with a thicker 3-slot card. But this is just a RX 6600 XT, so a triple-slot RX 6600 XT would be kinda nuts.

Just a single 8-pin PCIe power connector is all you need.

We have normal display connectivity here: 3 x DP1.4 and 1 x HDMI 2.1 connector on the back of the card.

Test System Specs

Latest upgrade:

Sabrent sent over their huge Rocket Q 8TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD, which will be my new Games install SSD inside of my main test bed.

I've got a new upgrade inside of my GPU test bed before my change to a next-gen test bed, where I will be preparing for NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere graphics cards and AMD's next-gen RDNA 2 graphics cards.

Sabrent helped out with some new storage for my GPU test beds, sending over a slew of crazy-fast Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSDs. I've got this installed into my GPU test bed as the new Games Storage drive, since games are so damn big now. Thanks to Sabrent, I've got 2TB of super-fast M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD storage now.

Anthony's GPU Test System Specifications

I've recently upgraded my GPU test bed -- at least for now, until AMD's new Ryzen 9 5950X processor is unleashed then the final update for 2020 will happen and we'll be all good for RDNA 2 and future Ampere GPU releases. You can read my article here: TweakTown GPU Test Bed Upgrade for 2021, But Then Zen 3 Was Announced.

Benchmarks - Synthetic

3DMark Fire Strike

3DMark has been a staple benchmark for years now, all the way back to when The Matrix was released and Futuremark had bullet time inspired benchmarks. 3DMark is the perfect tool to see if your system - most important, your CPU and GPU - is performing as it should. You can search results for your GPU, to see if it falls in line with other systems based on similar hardware.

3DMark TimeSpy

Heaven - 1080p

Heaven is an intensive GPU benchmark that really pushes your silicon to its limits. It's another favorite of ours as it has some great scaling for multi-GPU testing, and it's great for getting your GPU to 100% for power and noise testing.

Benchmarks - 1080p

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is the latest game to be inserted into our benchmark suite, with Ubisoft Montreal using its AnvilNext engine to power the game. It scales really well across the cards, and has some surprising performance benefits with AMD's new Big Navi GPUs.

You can buy Assassins Creed: Valhalla at Amazon.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a sequel to the popular Shadow of Mordor, which was powered by the Lithtech engine. When cranked up to maximum detail, it will chew through your GPU and its VRAM like it's nothing.

You can buy Middle-earth: Shadow of War at Amazon.

Metro Exodus is one of the hardest tests that our graphics cards have to go through, with 4A Games' latest creation being one of the best looking games on the market. It is a serious test that pushes GPUs to their limits, and also features RTX technologies like DLSS.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is one of the latest games to join our graphics card benchmark lineup, with the game built using the Foundation engine as a base, the same engine in Rise of the Tomb Raider. Eidos Montreal R&D department made lots of changes to the engine during the development of Shadow of the Tomb Raider to make it one of the best-looking games out right now.

1080p Benchmark Performance Thoughts

Fantastic performance across the board from AMD with their new Radeon RX 6600 XT killing it in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla with 83FPS average at 1080p. This is beating the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti at this point, but it is a Radeon-friendly title.

Shadow of War is more punishing, knocking the RX 6600 XT Down to "just" 127FPS average -- losing to the previous-gen RX 5700 XT and GTX 1080 Ti. Metro Exodus has the RX 6600 XT matching the RX 5700 XT with 53FPS average.

Fantastic performance at 1080p for a card that consumes less than 150W.

Benchmarks - 1440p

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is the latest game to be inserted into our benchmark suite, with Ubisoft Montreal using its AnvilNext engine to power the game. It scales really well across the cards, and has some surprising performance benefits with AMD's new Big Navi GPUs.

You can buy Assassins Creed: Valhalla at Amazon.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a sequel to the popular Shadow of Mordor, which was powered by the Lithtech engine. When cranked up to maximum detail, it will chew through your GPU and its VRAM like it's nothing.

You can buy Middle-earth: Shadow of War at Amazon.

Metro Exodus is one of the hardest tests that our graphics cards have to go through, with 4A Games' latest creation being one of the best looking games on the market. It is a serious test that pushes GPUs to their limits, and also features RTX technologies like DLSS.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is one of the latest games to join our graphics card benchmark lineup, with the game built using the Foundation engine as a base, the same engine in Rise of the Tomb Raider. Eidos Montreal R&D department made lots of changes to the engine during the development of Shadow of the Tomb Raider to make it one of the best-looking games out right now.

1440p Benchmark Performance Thoughts

I wouldn't recommend AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 XT for 1440p gaming, but if the game is right -- like for example, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla -- then you're pulling 60FPS average at 1440p. Not too damn bad at all, AMD.

Shadow of War still cranks along at 88FPS average, while Shadow of the Tomb Raider gives you 102FPS average at 1440p. Next-gen console crushing performance, even at 1440p.

Benchmarks - 4K

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is the latest game to be inserted into our benchmark suite, with Ubisoft Montreal using its AnvilNext engine to power the game. It scales really well across the cards, and has some surprising performance benefits with AMD's new Big Navi GPUs.

You can buy Assassins Creed: Valhalla at Amazon.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a sequel to the popular Shadow of Mordor, which was powered by the Lithtech engine. When cranked up to maximum detail, it will chew through your GPU and its VRAM like it's nothing.

You can buy Middle-earth: Shadow of War at Amazon.

Metro Exodus is one of the hardest tests that our graphics cards have to go through, with 4A Games' latest creation being one of the best looking games on the market. It is a serious test that pushes GPUs to their limits, and also features RTX technologies like DLSS.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is one of the latest games to join our graphics card benchmark lineup, with the game built using the Foundation engine as a base, the same engine in Rise of the Tomb Raider. Eidos Montreal R&D department made lots of changes to the engine during the development of Shadow of the Tomb Raider to make it one of the best-looking games out right now.

4K Benchmark Performance Thoughts

Please don't buy the Radeon RX 6600 XT thinking you're going to be blazing through games at 120FPS at 4K... but hell, 33FPS average in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla at 4K? Nice.

Power Consumption & Temps

GIGABYTE keeps things cool with the GPU running at around 52C, the GPU hotspot at around 79% -- all with the fans on auto at around 52% or 1830RPM or so.

What's Hot, What's Not

What's Hot

Fantastic cooling: Just 52C under full benchmark and gaming loads, that is some truly impressive cooling chops you've got there, GIGABYTE.

8GB GDDR6 memory : Good to see 8GB of GDDR6 here, AMD could've gone a little cheaper and offered 6GB but we don't have that. 8GB of GDDR6 memory is here on the Radeon RX 6600 XT which is more than enough for 1080p gaming.

1080p powerhouse GPU : Speaking of 1080p gaming, you've got enough performance to drive 60FPS in AAA titles and 120FPS+ in esports and other games like Overwatch, League of Legends, Rocket League, CS:GO, Valorant, and others.

Mid-range Big Navi power: Big Navi is flexing muscle up and down the GPU chain, from the lofty heights of the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card -- right down to the Radeon RX 6600 XT. AMD's new RDNA 2 architecture shows that it can spread across many products -- including consoles -- right down to the Radeon RX 6600 XT and maintain fantastic performance.

What's Not

GPU shortages, price gouging, MSRP lels, blah, blah, blah.

You know what you're getting here with the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING PRO OC 8G, there's not that much to hate here apart from the insane GPU pricing right now that is not limited to just MSI, Radeon, NVIDIA, or any other brand.

Final Thoughts

GIGABYTE's new custom Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING OC PRO is a great graphics card for 1080p and 1440p gamers, offering performance that beats the last-gen flagship RDNA-based Radeon RX 5700 XT for 50-60W+ less power.

You've got 8GB of GDDR6 memory with AMD's impressive Infinity Cache technology cranking inside, with the Radeon RX 6600 XT a competitor to the GeForce RTX 3060 if you can't find one of those around. If you want to game at 120FPS in esports titles then the Radeon RX 6600 XT is a great card if you can find one for the right money, and it's not stupidly priced.

But where GIGABYTE really impresses is the GPU running at just 52C with the fans on auto, which is seriously bloody impressive. MSI's custom Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING X comes in at around 60C, so the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING OC PRO operating at just 52C is something worth bragging about.

GIGABYTE has one of the better Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards with its GAMING OC PRO variant, especially with its remarkable thermal performance.