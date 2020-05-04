Sabrent Rocket NVMe 2TB SSD Review

Sabrent's 2TB Rocket NVMe SSD is priced right, but how does it compare with the competition? Read on to find out.

Introduction

Once again, we are looking at a Sabrent SSD with a head-turning price tag. Sabrent's 2TB Rocket NVMe is priced like a budget SSD but packed with premium components. Sabrent's Rocket NVMe TLC flash powered series is typically priced within $10-$20 of comparable QLC offerings but offers so much more for just a few bucks more.

First off, you get over 5x the endurance over any QLC SSD currently on the market. That is huge for many users. Then there is performance. TLC (3-bit per cell) flash is significantly faster than QLC (4-bit per cell) flash in specific consumer-related use case scenarios. Other factors that make 3-bit flash superior to 4-bit flash include data retention and power consumption.

Not that we have anything against QLC flash, it's just that as we see things currently, we believe TLC flash in most cases still offers better overall value for the typical enthusiast/consumer. A much better overall value when you can get it priced right and with the kind of performance that Sabrent's TLC powered 2TB Rocket NVMe is delivering.

This SSD delivers fantastic performance and fantastic pricing. Now let's get this baby on the test bench and see what the hard numbers look like.

Drive Details

Like all Sabrent M.2 SSDs, the Rocket NVMe series features a copper thermal label on the controller side of the SSD to increase thermal capabilities. The copper label is also an excellent thermal interface for motherboards that have built-in M.2 heat sinks.

Sabrent's packaging advertises the included copy of Acronis cloning/imaging software. The software valued at $30 is available via free download. The drive itself is well protected by an aluminum clamshell container fitted with a dense foam cutout. Also included is an installation guide.

Jon's Test System Specifications