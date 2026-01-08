PXN CB1 Racing Simulator Control Box Review

PXN delivers a capable button box with strong features at a fair price. If you want to expand your setup without overspending, the PXN CB1 is worth it.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

A button box can be a great addition to a rig, for sim racing, flight simulation, farming sims, or whatever else you decide to play. Having extra controls at your fingertips for things that you don't usually map, or have run out of space for on your usual controller, can make the whole experience more entertaining or more immersive, depending on what you are planning to build. Button boxes can range from cheap, DIY solutions to higher-end models, with Grid Engineering producing the officially licensed Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (991) Button Box Console for sim racing, and products from the likes of WinWing, including fighter jet-inspired complete cockpit panel setups.

Today, we are starting small and are taking a look at the PXN CB1 Control Box. The CB1 is primarily aimed at sim racing, but can obviously be used for many other types of sim. Coming in on sale at $99.99 or regularly priced at $129.99, it is an affordable choice to get you extra buttons at your fingertips.

With 30 programmable buttons, backlighting, and an included table clamp, let's jump into the unboxing and see if the PXN CB1 is worth adding to your gaming setup.

Packaging

Retail packaging is attractive, with full-colour print and a picture of the PXN CB1 on the front. This button box is PC compatible across various versions of Windows, but there is no mention of console support.

Two sides of the box provide warning information and product features for the PXN CB1.

Unboxing the PXN CB1 Control Box

First, the included accessories include two USB cables. One cable is USB-C to USB-C, measuring 100cm, with a USB-A to USB-C cable measuring 200cm. Having two ways to connect, with different lengths, is good if your PC isn't situated too close to where you want to mount this button box. Next, there is a bag containing screws to attach the table clamp, along with an included Allen key to tighten them. Finally, we have the table clamp itself.

Looking closer at the table clamp, the internal part of the clamp features padding on two sides to protect your desk or rig, with three mounting holes on those same two sides. At full extent, the clamp offers 70mm of depth, and at this depth, the turn wheel and threaded bar extend a total of 180mm from the fully closed position. The cup at the end of the adjustment bar, however, doesn't include foam padding, and I would like to see this added to protect the mounting surface.

PXN also includes a nice little instruction book that details the main features and button combinations used to control RGB color and brightness.

The primary focus, of course, is the button box itself. This Control Box casing is made from ABS plastic and measures in at 184 x 144 x 79mm, so it's a nice and compact offering compared to other button boxes available. It's light too, coming in at just 540g.

The 30 programmable buttons are split into different types, with the following included:

2x Rotary knobs with depressible buttons

1x Switch with flip-style kill switch cover

1x Large "Engine Start" button

6x Large momentary push buttons

2x Large latching push buttons

2x Small momentary push buttons

1x Four-way joystick

1x Momentary two-way rocker

3x Latching two-way rockers

The PXN CB1 isn't just a flat box; it features a slight contour on the top, with some button areas slightly raised. PXN has added some styling, including printed stripe "Carbon esque" areas surrounding the buttons to the center of the unit, and printed labeling.

Looking at the top of the button layout, the two rotary switches include depressible buttons and good resistance when turning. Next to this are the kill switch and "Engine Start" button. When the kill switch is activated, the toggle's end features an LED to indicate the "Armed" position. A plastic chrome effect ring surrounds the "Engine Start" with longer button travel. While all the buttons included aren't the most premium I have ever felt, with some travel, they are by no means bad, with positive clicks and latching throughout.

The middle section includes eight of the larger buttons to the left, with two smaller buttons above the four-way joystick on the right. Here, the two blue buttons on the left are latching, with the rest being momentary. The joystick includes a rubber boot around its base to prevent dust from entering the unit.

Finally, the bottom houses the four toggle switches; the one on the left is momentary, while the other three feature up-and-down latching positions. All toggle switches are full-metal construction, offering better quality in these areas.

Across the whole unit, all the buttons are pre-labeled, something I have previously said manufacturers need to stop doing, to some extent. If this had been left blank and PXN had included a sticker sheet, I think it would have been the best option, so the end user could decide what to put where. However, the included labeling does make sense overall, with only a couple of things I would change. The four bottom toggle switches are designated by type, with the printed labels to the side.

Moving around the back, PXN has been thoughtful and included a 100 x 100 mm VESA mount for connection to a profile-style rig, and in the middle, three threaded inserts to attach the table clamp.

At the bottom, there is a switch to turn the unit's backlighting on and off, with the USB-C connector well placed on the other side.

Installation & Software

Getting the PXN CB1 installed on the Trak Racer TR120S V2 didn't pose any problems. While I am a little tight on space around the rig, this clamped straight onto the left-hand upright of the frame. Connection to my PC was also straightforward, using the shorter USB-C cable to connect to the Nitro Concepts UH1 10-port hub.

With the unit installed, setup was straightforward and plug-and-play with Windows. No software is needed, so you really can't mess this up!

Firing up Assetto Corsa Competizione, I jumped into the settings menu and went to the bindings to configure the PXN CB1. I set up a new profile and started deciding what I want to put where. This is where you compromise with labels, and have to remember that maybe the "Cruise" button is now actually the next dash page, for example.

You can also use this button box for other controls. Here, in SimHub, I have added a couple of switches to control the idle wind speed of the Nitro Concepts Wind Box Kit. I also have this programmed to my keyboard, but when that's swung out of the way for racing, it just gives me somewhere else to control this. Of course, I could add this feature to the wheel rim, but if I have maxed out the buttons there, it just adds another convenient location within easy reach.

Just before I jump into a race, I can also control the unit's backlighting and the color of the included LEDs. Using a button combination detailed in the instruction manual, I can cycle through seven colour options: red, white, purple, blue, light blue, green, and yellow. Brightness has 8 settings, from really dim to fairly bright, but not overly in-your-face. Of course, you can also turn the lighting off completely using the switch on the back. Backlighting for the kill switch and "Engine Start" button, however, cannot be altered, either by color or brightness, and remains permanently lit when activated. Note that the kill-style switch and "Engine Start" button are linked, so the kill switch must be armed before pressing the "Engine Start" button; this will then activate the backlighting. Overall, the backlighting was well distributed, even with no bleed to surrounding areas.

Final Thoughts

After running through some races, I started to wonder what else I could use this button box for. Of course, I have already mapped some of the buttons through SimHub, but you are not limited to just racing, despite this product being primarily aimed at sim racers. The range of simulator types is expanding, with flight, farming, and truck sims all really popular choices. If you are running DCS World, for example, and only have a basic joystick or HOTAS setup, you will really appreciate the extra buttons the PXN CB1 brings to the table. You could use this button box for a variety of other use cases, such as assigning keys in video editing programs as shortcuts.

Its primary focus, though, is for sim racers, and that's where I am going to draw my conclusions on the PXN CB1. The styling isn't too die-hard, and for more realistic race car-based looks, there are other options available, but they also come with a premium price, sometimes three or four times more than the PXN CB1. These more expensive offerings often include real carbon fiber faceplates, premium switches, and some include Stream Deck integration. If you are building a dedicated sim racing rig with, say, a Porsche Cup car theme, then while the PXN CB1 would be perfectly adequate, it's not the sort of thing you would add for the most authentic experience.

If I am brutally honest, I wasn't expecting much from this little box, thinking it would be a cheap and nasty offering. However, I am pleased to report that, after playing with, setting up, and using the PXN CB1, I need to revoke my previous thoughts. I wasn't initially keen on the joystick inclusion, but soon found myself bombing around menus and settings with ease.

In race, firing up the kill switch and hitting the engine start popped the rig's haptic into action, leaving me feeling nicely content, immersed in the situation, and with a 10-year-old's grin on my face, even if my wife watching me didn't seem too impressed. Tapping buttons to switch off my wipers or request a pit stop mid-race was met with a positive click, leaving me in no doubt that I had indeed pressed the required button.

For everyday racers, farmers, truck drivers, and pilots, the PXN CB1 doesn't break the bank, offers 30 buttons, and has good build quality at an attractive price, especially on sale at the time of writing. While the styling isn't aimed at hardened racers, the product as a whole isn't either, and at the entry level of the market, you would be hard-pressed to find a better, more competent alternative with as much functionality as the PXN CB1.