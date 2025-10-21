Fanatec Gran Turismo DD Pro Wheel Review

Fanatec focuses on PlayStation users with the GT DD Pro, but also offers a great starter package for those looking to switch to Direct Drive on PC, too.

TweakTown Rating: 92% Our Verdict For cross-platform compatibility, the Fanatec GT DD Pro offers great value for either PC or PlayStation use, and performs well as an entry level direct drive package. Pros Race-ready bundle

PC / PlayStation compatibility

Plenty of buttons

Good software support Cons The wheel rim is hugely Gran Turismo-oriented

Not a fan of Fanatec's QR system

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Ask any racer, any real racer, what's the best platform to race on? It doesn't matter if it's PC or console, simming is simming. If you got the mashed-up take on the movie reference, then well done.

To look at that question, though, what platform you want to race on can be particularly important, because it either expands or contracts the range of sim racing wheel and pedal options available to you. PlayStation owners have a particularly narrow field to choose from, given Sony's strict licensing control. Thrustmaster and Logitech have, over the years, been the entry-level manufacturers of choice, with the Thrustmaster T300RS or Logitech G920/G29 as options. In 2025, other manufacturers are starting to emerge, but Fanatec, in particular, with its connection to Gran Turismo, has probably been the Direct Drive go-to option for some time now. Today, I am checking out the Fanatec Gran Turismo DD Pro 5Nm Wheel Bundle.

The Fanatec GT DD Pro is currently priced (as of October 2025) at $879.99 for the 5Nm kit or $989 with the Boost Kit 180, which increases the package to 8Nm. Both versions are now also standard with the Fanatec QR2 Lite quick-release system. Under Corsair, the Fanatec GT DD Pro comes with a three-year warranty for great peace of mind, considering it's a large chunk of money to invest in a wheel set.

Fanatec was kind enough to not only send over the GT DD Pro, but also their Boost Kit 180, which can be purchased separately for $119.99. With my poor Fast & Furious intro out of the way, let's open up the overnight parts from Japan. Okay, they actually came from Germany, but I had to try to squeeze in another reference. Sorry.

Packaging

Both the Fanatec GT DD Pro and Boost Kit 180 shipped to me in plain brown outer packaging. The first job was to get these out of the way, so we can concentrate first on the wheel unboxing before moving on to the Boost Kit 180.

Nice glossy packaging greets us from Fanatec, the front showing off the wheel, with a Gran Turismo Logo and DD Pro text. Fanatec is the official partner of Gran Turismo, with their kit used in the Gran Turismo World Series and various other events over the years. Being an Officially Licensed Product for PlayStation, you know you aren't going to run into any issues getting this set up.

One side of the packaging shows off the included pedal set that includes an accelerator and brake pedal; no clutch is included.

Further Racing Reading – Our Latest Reviews

Lots of text adorns the back. Remember, Corsair recently acquired Fanatec, with warranty support stated as coming from Corsair.

The final side of the box shows off the GT DD Wheel Base, with text underneath to confirm compatible hardware. The GT DD Pro is compatible not only with PlayStation, but also with PC.

Unboxing the Fanatec GT DD Pro

A quick look at the welcome text, as I then start to open the packaging.

62 62

The top layer of open-cell foam contains our user guide and some stickers, nestled in the middle. Below, the center section contains the wheel rim with access to the accessory box.

With the wheel rim layer removed, the next part we come to is the Direct Drive base, a box containing the power brick, and some parts of the table clamp, with the top of the pedals visible. Time to get the rest of the components out of the box so that we can take a closer look.

62 62

The Fanatec GT DD Pro is essentially the CSL DD, but with added PlayStation compatibility, a specific wheel rim, and CSL pedals included in the bundle. First, let's check out the wheel base itself.

Both sides of the base unit include cooling fins; the base is passive, so there is no fan to keep it cool, similar to how other manufacturers, such as MOZA, are approaching base cooling. The fins also include rails for T-Nut installation for side mounting of the base unit to your rig, rather than using the rails underneath. The base unit is quite large, 160mm (W) x 160mm (H) x 145mm (L), and weighs in at 5.1 Kg / 11.22 lbs. Fanatec uses its patented FluxBarrier technology, which should help reduce cogging when in use.

Just to give you an idea of wheel base sizes, I have the MOZA R9 and Asetek Initium Base here, either side of the Fanatec GT DD Pro.

62 62

The front includes some differences to the original version of the Fanatec GT DD Pro, with the inclusion of the QR2 Lite quick-release system. Fanatec brought this change in to deliver a tighter connection to the wheel for even more detailed force feedback. Rather than contact pads on the base side, Fanatec is still using the pin-type connection method within their quick-release system, so we need to be just a little bit careful when attaching the wheel rim.

Unlike MOZA and Asetek units I have recently covered, Fanatec has its power button located at the front of the unit, which I personally think is the right choice, so you don't have to try and find it around the rear. The power button is also used to change what mode the base is in, from PC to PlayStation, or PS4/PC compatibility modes for some supported titles. The button is backlit in different colors to show at a glance what mode it is in.

Construction includes extruded and CNC-machined aluminium, with the steering axis made from carbon fiber-enhanced composites. There is a high-resolution (contactless) Hall-position sensor, which is the same as used in the Fanatec Podium Series. For the quick release, carbon fiber reinforced polyamide is used to ensure a high-strength connection when racing.

There are also some mounting holes, two at the top and two at the bottom, but this isn't for mounting the base to a rig, but rather for accessories such as dash displays.

The underside includes three rails for attaching to a chassis, or the included table clamp, which we will cover soon.

Moving over to the wheel rim, this was actually designed by Polyphony Digital, the creators of Gran Turismo. Since this is the officially licensed wheel for Gran Turismo 7, it sort of makes sense.

On looks alone, it's maybe not the most attractive wheel rim ever released, but in terms of its functionality, it has plenty going for it. The 280mm, D-shaped wheel rim is built from fiberglass reinforced plastic and includes a rubberised tactile grip with a small blue centering stripe to the top. There are eleven buttons with PlayStation familiarity, great for navigating menus without having to try and remember what, or where, L3 is, or if Square is sat in some random place on the wheel. Everything is well laid out here and will make PlayStation users feel right at home from the start. One five-way directional stick acts as a default D-Pad, with four additional five-way switches presented above.

Curving around the top of the rim is the diffused RevLED strip (Yellow, red, and blue LEDs) with a white OLED tuning menu display just below. This gives you full access to the tuning menu on the go, with a small button on the left-hand side to fire it up. Sensitivity, force feedback, damper, and other functions can be fine-tuned here to get the wheel set to your liking. Where telemetry is present, this display will act as a speedo and gear change indicator within the game. Fanatec includes extensive coverage of how to use this menu within the product manual.

The middle features a giant Gran Tursimo logo, with a PS button below this to the center.

The bottom of the rim features a plastic chrome effect trim. The longevity of the finish I cannot put an estimate on, but with care and proper handling, it should be good for a long time.

All of the buttons feel positive, with the five-way switches being more prominent in terms of click, over the softer L, R, and other round buttons in the center. The top four, five-way switches are also recessed so that your finger or thumb can sit nicely and control the input direction. These can be actuated without taking your hands off the wheel, with the lower five-way switch, and buttons requiring you to move your hands a little more.

Around the back, we can see the wheel side of the quick release; the release collar is quite large in comparison to the Asetek or MOZA implementation. The contract pins are tucked away to prevent damage, and they are obviously not spring-loaded, given the design. One thing to be really careful of is that the wheel can be fitted with the quick-release mechanism, rotated 180 degrees, so the pins don't line up with the holes on the wheel base. I tested putting the wheel on in this configuration, and it does appear to slide on easily enough. I didn't want to push too hard, but it does feel like there is a stop within the mechanism to avoid crushing the pins.

To each side there are the paddle shifters, these use springs, rather than magnets for the action, and are very comfy to the hand. The tension is good for a spring-loaded mechanism, the travel distance is around 10mm, and there is hardly any resonance when flicking them. Noise levels are good too, not too loud to annoy people around you when racing.

With the wheel connected to the base, you can see the distance between the base and the back of the rim, and the large quick-release collar. The fiberglass-reinforced plastic construction of the mechanism should offer enough rigidity for hard race sessions and offer enough room to tuck your monitor right up to the front of the wheel base.

Time to now take a look at the pedals.

The pedals Fanatec include are fairly basic, but are what I would expect with this type of bundle. You get a two-pedal set, with the option to add a clutch pedal if you have the need for one. Everything here is metal, apart from the pedal plates, which are made of plastic and have a range of vertical adjustment. Horizontal adjustment of the pedals is taken care of via the front pedal plate, with holes to align the pedals to your preferred spacing.

There are contactless Hall sensors (12-bit) on both the brake and throttle for high precision and durability, with different spring stiffness used on each pedal. The brake pedal also includes a PU foam damper to add a progressive feel to the pedal. Fanatec has used pearl chrome plating on the pedal bases and arms, with black powder coating on the heel rest for long-lasting wear protection.

The pedal angle will suit most setups, and the pedals offer good mounting points to be inverted if your rig can accommodate this feature. The base of the pedals also includes rubber pads; these are handy if you are using them on a carpet or wood floor, rather than hard-mounted to a cockpit. They can also be used vertically, thanks to the rear plates, which can be easily braced against a wall or other vertical surface. If you are running a rig in a compact space, this is a great way to save precious floor space.

Connections underneath come via the accelerator pedal back to the wheel base. As with the wheel base and rim, the pedals feel solid, well-made, and I have no concerns about stomping hard on the pedals or thrashing the wheel around.

Fanatec offers good upgrade paths for the pedal set, again similar to MOZA or Asetek, with their enhancement packages. Fanatec offers a CSL Pedals Clutch Kit or a CSL Pedals Load Cell Kit that upgrades the brake and electronics. Finally, as an optional extra, the anodised aluminium pedal plate set is available in the form of the CSL Pedals Tuning Kit.

Just before we move on to software and testing, let's take a quick look at the accessories and extras we have here.

The Fanatec Boost Kit 180 is a quick and simple upgrade for the Fanatec GT DD Pro. This is simply a replacement power supply, taking the original 90W and boosting it up to 80W. By raising the standard peak torque of 5 Nm to 8 Nm, the Boost Kit 180 transforms the force feedback significantly, with a wider dynamic range. It's plug and play and will auto detect within the Fanatec software. The box simply includes the new power brick and two wall leads, region dependent.

Looking at the two power bricks side by side, the smaller 90W brick and its larger, 180W counterpart. Both offer good cable length to the wheel base to be able to route these out of the way.

The accessory box includes our mains power cable, USB cables, four T-Nuts for hard mounting the wheel base, and some parts of the wheel table clamp.

Assembly of the wheel table clamp is fairly straightforward. It connects to the bottom of the wheel base using two plastic sliders that go into the channels on the wheel base. A third, metal guide sits in the center and is what is used by the screw thread to tighten the mechanism. The table clamp offers a range of 5mm to 60mm for thicker desktops, while giving the wheel an angle of around 15 degrees when mounted in position for a comfortable driving experience.

Installation & Software

Mounting the GT DD Pro to the Trak Racer TR120S V2 proved to be the only real issue I encountered throughout my time with the Fanatec GT DD Pro. The included T-Nuts don't have spring leaves or spring-loaded bearings, meaning they simply slide straight out of the mounting channels. I had to attach the T-Nuts to the rig first using screws, and then slide the wheel base onto them. With that small area of frustration dealt with and the pedals mounted to the pedal tray, I could adjust my seating position and get started with the software.

Kris' Sim Racing Test System Specifications

Setting up the Fanatec GT DD Pro follows the same process as other manufacturers: download and install the related software, in this case, the Fanatec App. From here, it's time to connect everything and take a look at some of the settings. Immediately, Fanatec prompted me to upgrade to the latest firmware for the wheel base, rim, and pedals.

The layout of the Fanatec software makes it really easy to find the settings you are looking for. It's intuitive, and given this is the first time I have used it, I didn't struggle to find anything I was looking for.

Looking above, you can see that the software recognized that we have the Fanatec Boost Kit 180 connected. At 62% FFB, the wheel base sits at the standard 5Nm, with 100% giving the extra force feedback strength at 8Nm.

The LED and display settings give you control over some telemetry that can be fed back to you during a race. I left these at default for testing, but there are a lot of functions you can implement for displaying on the OLED screen. The same goes for the LED rev lights, with a range of tinkering to be had.

The pedal settings offer a standard set of adjustments as expected, with dead zone and total pedal range sliders. If an optional handbrake is connected, this can also be adjusted here.

Firmware updates are handled via a separate menu, with a red icon appearing if an upgrade is available. Follow the instructions, let the wheel do its thing, and before you know it, you have the latest release installed.

Final Thoughts

I put the Fanatec GT DD Pro through its paces, both on Assetto Corsa Competizione on PC, and then, of course, I played around with Gran Turismo 7 on the PS5.

Throughout testing, the Fanatec GT DD Pro performed well. On PC, I set up some of the five-way switches to control some on-board settings, and having these at my fingertips was great to make changes while hurtling around the track. With the FFB cranked up to the maximum, I didn't detect any major flex in the wheel, and being mounted to such a solid cockpit gave me even more confidence to throw it around. At 5Nm, the Fanatec GT DD Pro is easily manageable, while cranking it to 8Nm elevated the sensation dramatically. Being tagged and spun out at Paul Ricard came as a bit of a shock, as the wheel decided to do its own thing, reacting quicker than I could to try and counter the impact and pulling the wheel from my hands for a moment.

On PlayStation, though, it's really where the wheel comes into its own. Having the buttons laid out in such a familiar way to the PlayStation controller made navigating Gran Turismo menus so intuitive. Even though the same inputs can be used on PC, being the ecosystem of the PlayStation navigation system, the controls made jumping from my garage into a race so much easier to figure out.

Button mapping and calibration can be achieved while in-game on Gran Turismo 7, being able to flick through the on-screen information, from weather to traction control, makes concentrating on the track action, rather than what setting I need to get to, a secondary thought.

Once again, the FFB detail allowed me to push my tuned Porsche 911 GT3 RS to its limit, or even past it at times, with minimal fuzz and cogging detected while hurtling around Catalunya. Steering input on both PC and PlayStation was on point, sharp, with the base giving me information on when I was maybe going in a little too hard, or when I tried to kick out the rear of the car, being able to countersteer for corrections as needed.

I typically run my personal MOZA R9 at around 80%, so the Fanatec GT DD Pro had me working a little harder than I am used to at full whack. The Polyphony-designed rim showed little to no flex, and I am confident in the build quality of the whole package now that I have spent some time at the track. Throwing the 911 sideways didn't pose an issue, as I knew from the feedback what it was going to do next. At times, I overcooked it, and the wheel knew it before I did. That's down to driver error, not the kit!

The pedals also felt good, and although they are not load cells, they are more than adequate for starting out with a direct drive platform, with the ability to venture further down the immersion route with a load cell upgrade. The rev counter and OLED display weren't overly bright, and didn't distract me from the track, while being able to keep an eye on my speed when needed. There is a little light bleed between the colors on the rev counter, but this isn't a high-end implementation with individual, isolated LEDs, so it's a non-issue at the price point.

Overall, then, the Fanatec GT DD Pro offers a solid entry-level package that can soon be upgraded to a mid-tier platform. Fanatec, MOZA, Asetek, and a few other manufacturers offer very similar options on the market right now, all at very similar price points, but which one do you pick?

That comes down to what ecosystem you want to join, but if you are looking at a wheel specifically for Gran Turismo, then there's only one winner by default, Fanatec. While MOZA and other brands can achieve some compatibility for PlayStation using third-party adapters, I wouldn't advocate this and would purchase something with native compatibility.

Are the MOZA or Asetek equivalents any better, or any worse? No, not really, each has its own strengths and weaknesses. In terms of wheel feel and feedback, they are all quite similar, and the same goes for the pedals, with Asetek taking gold in the entry-level space at this time. Wheel rims are all very different between the ranges, and I would argue that they offer the most grown-up rim with the MOZA R5 Bundle.

The Fanatec GT DD Pro, when viewed independently, disregarding other makes and models, with both PC and PlayStation compatibility, is a fine choice to get you started on the track.