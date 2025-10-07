HAVN BF 360 Flow Mid-Tower Chassis Review

HAVN took everything good with the HS 420 and condensed it into the BF 360 Flow, offering an alternative with the same value, performance, and quality.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 92% Our Verdict With great performance, the HAVN BF 360 Flow keeps your system cool, and retains all the good build quality and functional aspects of the HAVN HS 420. Pros Build quality

Included fans

Performance

Included PWM hub Cons No ARGB inclusion

PSU dust filter access Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Following our recent review of the HAVN HS 420 VGPU, we are now reviewing their second case offering. Given that the HAVN HS 420 VGPU was an exceptional chassis, it will be challenging for HAVN to surpass it. However, they are not aiming to; instead, they are focusing on a smaller chassis size with a distinct look and targeting a different market.

Introducing the HAVN BF 360 premium mid-tower. The case is available in two options: a standard, bare chassis and a "Flow" version, which includes preinstalled fans. Pricing for the standard version is $159.90, with the Flow version coming in at slightly more, $189.90 inc taxes. Both cases are available in black or white to suit your style, with pricing staying the same regardless of your color choice.

Today I have the HAVN BF 360 Flow version on my desk to take a look at. So, does the HAVN BF 360 Flow perform as well as the HS 420? Let's dive into the review and see what we find.

Item Details Model HAVN BF 360 Flow Form Factor ATX Mid-Tower Dimensions (D) 515mm x (W) 254mm x (H) 522mm Weight 14.7kg / 32.40lbs Materials Steel, Tempered Glass, Plastic Color Black or White Motherboard support Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX (Up to 277mm) BTF Motherboard Support N/A Cooling Compatibility Top: 3x120mm / 2x140mm / 2x 180mm or 120mm / 140mm / 240mm / 280mm / 360mm Radiator | Rear: 1x 120mm / 1x 140mm (Included) / 1x 140mm or 120mm / 140mm Radiator | Front: 3x 120mm / 3x 140mm / 2x 180mm (Included) or 120mm / 140mm / 240mm / 280mm / 360mm Radiator ARGB / FAN Hub 6 Port Fan Controller (3x port pre-populated) Drive Support Behind Motherboard Tray: 4 x 2.5" SSD or 2x 2.5" SSD and 2x 3.5" HDD | Additional mount below motherboard cutout Front I/O Power, Reset, USB 3.0 x 2, Type-C x 1, Headphone/Mic Combo Jack CPU cooler height (max.) 195mm PSU Length (max.) 200mm GPU Card Length (max.) 420mm Warranty 1 Year

Packaging

40 40

VIEW GALLERY - 40 IMAGES

HAVN is sticking with the brown box and orange writing theme for their BF 360 Flow, as seen on the HS 420 VGPU. It's an attractive look, more so than plain brown with black text, but as long as it gets to you safely, then that's half the battle won.

40 40

Spinning the packaging around, HAVN is focusing on several key details with the BF 360 Flow: Full Coverage Airflow, Semi-Open Frame Design, and Innovative Routing System. The sides of the box give some specification information, but let's skip over to the top.

40 40

HAVN continues with the upside-down method of removing the case from the packaging and instructions to follow on the top. It's not groundbreaking, but it follows the HS 420, and I feel that HAVN will continue to hold your hand again through the build process.

Further Mid-Tower Cases Reading – Our Latest Reviews

40 40

Opening the top of the box, I see the familiar accessory box and user guide nestled in the closed-cell foam. I like how HAVN does this, and hopefully, with future case releases, they will be consistent with their approach to the unboxing experience. It's like being welcomed into an old friend's home; it's just pleasant.

40 40

Following HAVN's instructions and being a good little boy, I removed the accessory box, flipped the packaging, and have now revealed the HAVN BF 360 Flow for the first time. As with the HS 420 VGPU, we get a clear plastic bag to keep any nasty dust out, and now we can have a little look at the accessory box before we move on to the case.

40 40

40 40

The HAVN BF 360 Flow doesn't ship with half as much as the HS 420 VGPU, but what you do get is more than enough. One of the great things HAVN has done is even taken the time to label every single screw zip bag that's included. This way, you don't have to figure out which screw goes where. HAVN has an arm around your shoulder again to coach you along if this is all new to you.

The user guide is again a physical object, and not a printed link to a file on the internet. It's nice, reminiscent of the old days when DVD cases filled shelves, and not all our games were stored in the cloud. It was yours, and you owned it!

Outside the HAVN BF 360 Flow

40 40

Putting the user guide aside for now, let's take a look at the HAVN BF 360 Flow. If you asked me if this was related to the HAVN HS 420 VGPU, I wouldn't have guessed by just looking at the outside. But that is a good thing, see, the HAVN BF 360 Flow has its own identity. Yes, there are some subtle indicators it's from the HAVN factory, but at first glance, it might have a more Fractal or Antec feel to it.

40 40

Moving to the top of the case, the panel features a fabric tab to the rear, with large ventilation openings. As with the HAVN HS 420 VGPU, there are no captive thumbscrews to remove any of the external panels. Towards the front, HAVN has positioned the IO front and centre, including power, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a combo audio jack.

40 40

40 40

My initial impression when I saw the front of this case was that it was made of stone, but you won't be surprised to learn that the front panel is actually made of plastic! HAVN calls this their five-layered slate texture effect, and it does look great. There are eight top-to-bottom vents for air to be drawn into the case.

HAVN went over multiple revisions of the intake grille to ensure the airflow efficiency was optimal. Running through several designs, HAVN first produced a panel that produced 312.5CFM, then, with revision, increased this to 315.1CFM. The rib pattern was redesigned multiple times to minimize flow interference with the slots, maximizing inlet cooling airflow.

40 40

A quick look at the rear side panel confirms it's black and solid; let's move on.

40 40

40 40

Tipping over the case, the floor of the chassis is mainly flat, apart from a recessed area at the rear. This allows air to enter the power supply through a rear-accessed dust filter that slots into place. The case feet don't provide much height, but are grippy. Due to this, a recess is needed so the power supply can breathe. I would have liked to see more clearance here so that the bottom could bring in air a little easier.

40 40

Now, let's take a look at the rear, and the HAVN BF 360 Flow starts to offer some glimpses of its bigger brother. HAVN is continuing its use of rubber isolators for fan mounting, something that you will see more of on the internals. The rear is mainly open and vented, featuring a HAVN logo at the top. The power supply is mounted from the rear side, rather than being a slot-in design. You can see the four screws that hold the top and both side panels in place, with standard motherboard IO placement, and PCIe slots round out the excitement to the rear of the case.

Inside the HAVN BF 360 Flow

40 40

40 40

Removing two screws allows me to slide off the filtered case top panel. Here we find an adjustable top fan or radiator mount. I will cover the fan compatibility a little later, but for now, let's just concentrate on the fact that HAVN has once again used rubber isolators on the removable top bracket so that you can add in fans on your desk, rather than within the case.

40 40

Around the front, the panel is once again filtered and held on with magnets. This simply pulls off to reveal the front intake. HAVN includes two of their all-new HAVN HS18 180mm fans here, but none of the included fans have ARGB.

Above the two included fans is a blanking plate to prevent air recirculation, thereby keeping cold air coming in and hot air being expelled. Once again, the fan mounting bracket can be removed for ease of installation, should you wish to change things up from the included configuration.

40 40

One screw allows the tempered glass side panel to be removed; the glass panels include a rubberised grip with grooves to ensure that you don't drop the panel when removing it. Once that is done, we now get a hint that this is a HAVN case, with the HAVN BF 360 series inheriting the SimpliCable pass-throughs from the HAVN HS 420.

Again, the arrangement is well thought out, and there is a large cutout for the motherboard tray with a nice, simplistic feel to the case. There is an included GPU support bracket that pivots and can be moved vertically. This isn't the most comprehensive bracket, but it serves its purpose well.

I like how the SimpliCable grommets are also recessed, flush with the motherboard tray. Again, HAVN is paying attention to the small details with their case designs; less is more, and the subtle tweaks, once noticed, are certainly welcomed for a fresh angle on things.

40 40

40 40

Let's discuss airflow first, and then we'll talk about fans. HAVN has invested considerable time and resources in this case to achieve the best possible airflow optimization. The HAVN HS 420 didn't have a front intake; they used the bottom of the case as the intake and included an additional plate to direct airflow into the GPU. Here, though, they have gone a different path and have used the power supply basement design to direct the air instead. A streamlining, rather than a bolt-on upgrade, shall we say.

The aerodynamics of this case, coupled with the included fans, should hopefully deliver good cooling performance, especially given the iterations they went through to get to this point. Remember what I said about F1 cars and a wind tunnel in the HAVN HS 420 VGPU review? Well, HAVN has been back to the aforementioned wind tunnel and may pull ahead of the competition once again.

HAVN has put real effort into the fan design; the front HS18 180mm fans are 40mm thick and spin up to 1200 RPM, while the rear HS14 140mm fan is 30mm thick. HAVN points out some key features of these fans in their media information.

Harmonized flow blade edge to reduce the pressure region for noise reduction

Harmonized flow hub to guide air toward the fan blade for a smoother flow pattern

High-grade PBT and FDB bearings deliver precise airflow, silent operation, and long-lasting durability

40 40

In the rear, there is room to include up to four 2.5" or two 3.5" drives as standard, with space behind the motherboard tray to add another sled. HAVN includes their excellent cable management system, which is well thought out and includes more than enough Velcro ties. The top consists of a fan hub, which is prepopulated with the three included fans, and there is space to add another three fans.

The motherboard tray features a generous cutout, and access to the power supply area is ample, although some room at the front is reduced due to the air flow path for the front fans.

Installation, Testing, Finished Product, and Final Thoughts

Kris' Test System Specifications

40 40

40 40

HAVN has made installing our test system so easy. I like the all black aesthetic of this case, paired with our test build. Installation didn't take too long, and I am starting to think I may need to replace the be quiet! power supply, just so I can make use of the cable management system in cases like this, the cables included are just too short to route correctly. The power supply basement, although a bit smaller than what we typically have, included plenty of room for additional cable storage.

Now it's time to run the HAVN BF 360 Flow through my usual testing and see how it performs.

The system I have built for testing includes an AMD Ryzen 5 9600X CPU, housed in an MSI B850 Tomahawk Max Wi-Fi Motherboard, paired with two sticks of 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 memory. Our CPU is kept cool using the be quiet! Dark Rock Elite. For storage, I am using a Corsair MP700 Elite 1TB NVMe M.2 drive. Finally, for graphics, I have an ASUS Prime RTX 4070 12 GB Super. Testing is completed with PBO enabled, AXMP1, and MSI Smart fan configuration.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test v7.65.7400 for 2 hours. Other software used was HWiNFO 64 v8.28-5770, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.66.0, and CPU-Z v2.15.0 x64.

40 40

My test results put this case well ahead of anything else I have had on my desk for TweakTown up to now. On a day where the temperature sat at 23 °C, the HAVN BF 360 Flow kept the CPU at an average of 69.6 °C, with CPU max a bit higher at 73.1 °C. Moving to the GPU, this stayed frosty, averaging 66.3 °C and hitting a high of just 68.1 °C.

Testing proves that the time and reiterations HAVN have made with this case were well worth the time and investment. The information HAVN sent over shows details of the testing completed, and all that effort has certainly paid off, producing a highly optimised chassis that is perfect for air-cooled or AIO-based systems.

40 40

40 40

40 40

Before I move on to my final thoughts, I want to explore the airflow of this case a little more. Now, bear in mind this is an extra, and your purchasing decision should be made based purely on the figures above, as that is how the case ships as standard.

HAVN sent over an extra pack of their H18 fans. This dual pack includes their bulky 180mm PWM fans, and I will be adding them to the top of the HAVN BF 360 Flow for curiosity's sake. HAVN has researched fan placement and orientation extensively, and it is recommended to install these with the rear fan exhausting air, with the front pulling fresh air in.

40 40

40 40

40 40

The H18 fans are chunky; the above shows the thickness compared to the HAVN H12 fan.

40 40

You, and the guy she tells you not to worry about.

40 40

Right then, let's get down to it. With ambient the same as my standard testing, I reran this with the H18 fans installed at the top of the case.

40 40

The numbers here add that extra boost to this case, pulling the CPU max and average down between two and three degrees. On the GPU side, things don't change too much, but given that the air cooler for our CPU will be pulling in that fresh air from the extra fans, it makes sense that the results reflect this.

40 40

40 40

This conclusion on the HAVN BF 360 Flow is in, and it's also fairly obvious. If you read my HAVN HS 420 VGPU review, you will recall that I mentioned HAVN might have shot itself in the foot with that case, as it would be tough to beat. I take it back, though. HAVN has once again produced a case with great attention to detail.

Valuable extras are included, such as the GPU support bracket, fan hub, and three preinstalled fans. All the boxes are once again ticked: build quality, performance, value, and function, making the HAVN BF 360 Flow a serious contender to consider.