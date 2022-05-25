All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet

SK hynix may be last to board the PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD train, but they are doing it better than anyone else to date. Find out why.

@JonCoulterSSD
Published Wed, May 25 2022 7:07 AM CDT
Rating: 100%Manufacturer: SK hynix (SHPP41-2000GM-2-KR)
Introduction & Drive Details

Back in 2020, SK hynix dropped its first consumer NVMe SSD. The SK hynix Gold P31 was unique for its day. It was the first time we'd seen a power-sipping 4-channel SSD capable of running with Hyper-Class 8-channel SSDs. The secret sauce was its 128-layer hynix flash array. It was certainly the best performing consumer flash ever introduced, giving the end-user superior performance where it matters most, random read.

The P31's superior random read performance enabled it to deliver the second-best gaming performance we'd ever seen from a flash-based SSD, easily beating the likes of Samsung's 970 Pro. This coming from a 4-channel SSD was unprecedented and put the rest of the industry on notice that SK hynix can do it better than anyone and do so with total vertical integration. The P31, like the P41 we have on our bench today, is all SK hynix. Hynix makes the controller, the flash, and the onboard DRAM cache.

The aforementioned Gold P31 was one of the last of its generation to make its way to retail channels, and that's the same path we are seeing with the newly minted Platinum P41. Hynix's newest is their first consumer PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD. It's been a long time coming, with every other purveyor of NVMe SSDs we can think of having already boarded the Gen4 NVMe train years back or at least previous to SK hynix doing so. Saving the best for last? It seems a bit late, but hey, seeing how the Platinum P41 2TB is overall the best performing flash-based consumer SSD we've ever tested, it's certainly well worth the wait.

As we like to do with SSDs capable of 7,000 MB/s throughput, we threw the Platinum P41 on our AMD-based test system to get a feel for its maximum sequential throughput under ideal conditions, as AMD can, at times, deliver more throughput than Intel.

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 35 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 35 IMAGES

SK hynix specs their newest consumer offering as capable of up to 7,000 MB/s sequential read throughput and up to 6,500 MB/s sequential write throughput. Predictably conservative throughput specs as demonstrated by the above benchmark where we are getting in excess of 300 MB/s more for both read and write. Excellent.

Drive Details

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 01 | TweakTown.com

Across the board, these are the highest "up to" random IOPS factory specs we've seen for any flash-based consumer SSD. 1.4 million IOPS random read for the 2TB model we are testing today is particularly interesting because that is performance where it matters most in the consumer realm. Typically, this metric falls well short in our testing, so we will have to see what happens. Random write is performance that's, for the most part, meaningless for typical consumers, so we don't give a rip about it also being the highest we've seen spec'd to date.

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 02 | TweakTown.com
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 03 | TweakTown.comSK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 04 | TweakTown.com
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 05 | TweakTown.comSK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 06 | TweakTown.com

The Platinum P41 2TB is a preferred single-sided design featuring a two-package flash array composed of SK hynix 176-layer flash behind an 8-channel SK hynix 8-channel Aries controller, and 2GB SK hynix LPDDR4 DRAM. This is the ideal configuration for maximum compatibility and power efficiency while delivering full Gen4 throughput.

Jon's Test System Specifications

Buy at Amazon

SK Hynix Platinum P41 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 SSD

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$259.99
$259.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/24/2022 at 4:49 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Sony PlayStation 5 - M.2 Storage Expansion

PS5 Read Performance

With Sony's wildly popular PlayStation 5 console now enabled for M.2 NVMe SSDs to be used as fast storage expansion, we include results for PS5 compatible SSDs we test as a part of our reviews going forward. We are utilizing the newest PS5 hardware and software versions.

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 07 | TweakTown.com
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 08 | TweakTown.com

For 5,500 MB/s plus capable SSDs like Platinum P41 that don't have an adequately sized PS5 compatible heat sink or other SSDs where the heat sink provided doesn't fit and can be removed, we both use and recommend Sabrents unparalleled PS5 heat sink available here.

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 09 | TweakTown.com
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 10 | TweakTown.com

We only chart SSDs that can deliver a minimum of 5,500 MB/s read, Sony's original recommendation. We note that with the latest PS5 software update, even SSDs that only do 4,200 MB/s no longer trigger a low-performance warning; nevertheless, we are sticking by Sony's original recommendation of 5,500 MB/s minimum read requirement.

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 11 | TweakTown.com

Excellent result here, especially for a 2TB SSD, as it's within 80 MB/s of the highest we've recorded. The Platinum P41, even though not marketed as such, makes for an excellent PS5 M.2 storage expansion device.

Synthetic Benchmarks: CDM, Anvil, ATTO

CrystalDiskMark

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 12 | TweakTown.com
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 13 | TweakTown.com
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 14 | TweakTown.com
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 15 | TweakTown.com

Off to an impressive start with the Platinum P41 2TB delivering the most sequential read throughput we've ever seen from any SSD running on an Intel platform. Excellent. Sequential write throughput comes in at 264 MB/s higher than advertised, also excellent.

Anvil's Storage Utilities

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 16 | TweakTown.com
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 17 | TweakTown.com
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 18 | TweakTown.com
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 19 | TweakTown.com

This is truly impressive as the Platinum P41 2TB smashes a long-standing lab record for read score by almost 500 points. This is performance that matters. Wow. And it gets even better when we take a look at our max random read IOPS testing.

The Platinum P41 2TB delivers as advertised, even under our more demanding test conditions. This is the first time a flash-based hyper-class consumer SSD has done so. At 1.43 million IOPS, it's 32% higher than anything on our chart.

ATTO

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 20 | TweakTown.com
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 21 | TweakTown.com
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 22 | TweakTown.com

Sequential performance comes in at high levels. And, if we look beyond 128K, the 2TB Platinum P41 delivers the second highest sequential read throughput of any SSD we've ever tested. Do keep in mind that sequential performance is inconsequential in the consumer space for the most part.

Real-World Testing: Transfers, 3DMark SSD Gaming Test, PCM10 Storage

Transfer Rates

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 23 | TweakTown.com
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 24 | TweakTown.com

Our 100GB data transfer test is not your ordinary 100GB of data. Ours is a crushing mix composed of more than 62K files. Once again, the Platinum P41 2TB sets the bar.

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 25 | TweakTown.com
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 26 | TweakTown.com

Serving data to the host is performance that matters, and the Platinum P41 2TB does it better than any flash-based consumer SSD we've tested to date. Outstanding.

3DMark SSD Gaming Test

UL's newest 3DMark SSD Gaming Test is the most comprehensive SSD gaming test ever devised. We consider it superior to testing against games themselves because, as a trace, it is much more consistent than variations that will occur between runs on the actual game itself. This test is in fact the same as running the actual game, just without the inconsistencies inherent to application testing.

In short, we believe that this is the world's best way to test an SSDs gaming prowess and accurately compare it against competing SSDs. The 3DMark SSD Gaming Test measures and scores the following:

  • Loading Battlefield V from launch to the main menu.
  • Loading Call of Duty Black Ops 4 from launch to the main menu.
  • Loading Overwatch from launch to the main menu.
  • Recording a 1080p gameplay video at 60 FPS with OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) while playing Overwatch.
  • Installing The Outer Worlds from the Epic Games Launcher.
  • Saving game progress in The Outer Worlds.
  • Copying the Steam folder for Counter-Strike Global Offensive from an external SSD to the system drive.
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 27 | TweakTown.com
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 28 | TweakTown.com

Gaming is a performance metric that matters to the majority of DIY consumers, especially to the enthusiast crowd that TweakTown caters to. Now, this should grab your attention if you are a gaming enthusiast. The Platinum P41 2TB is by far the best performing flash-based SSD related to gaming we've ever tested. Amazing.

PCM10 Storage Tests

PCMark 10 Storage Test is the most advanced and most accurate real-world consumer storage test ever made. There are four different tests you can choose from; we run two of them.

The Full System Drive Benchmark and the Quick System Drive Benchmark. The Full System Drive Benchmark writes 204 GB of data over the duration of the test. The Quick System Drive Benchmark writes 23 GB of data over the duration of the test. These tests directly correlate with mainstream user experience.

PCMark 10 Full System Drive Benchmark

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 29 | TweakTown.com
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 30 | TweakTown.com

This particular test writes 204GB data and covers a broad range of common consumer tasks, including booting Windows 10, file transfers, Adobe and Office applications, and startup times for games including Battlefield V, COD Black Ops 4, and Overwatch. Unlike synthetic numbers, this is comprehensive real-world data which is why we use it to rank SSDs in terms of user experience.

The Platinum P41 2TB is a heavy consumer workload juggernaut. This is especially impressive for a 2TB SSD with only two flash packages.

PCMark 10 Quick System Drive Benchmark

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 31 | TweakTown.com
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 32 | TweakTown.com

Stellar performance here where it matters most. Again, the second-best performance we've ever seen from a flash-based SSD.

Final Thoughts

Once again, it appears that SK hynix is last to the party, but once again, the huge memory company is doing it better than anyone before them. The Platinum P41 2TB is an absolute beast, setting lab records right and left, more importantly, exactly where performance matters most. Overall, it is the highest performing flash-based consumer SSD we've ever tested.

This fact directly reflects on SK hynix 176-layer flash being the best or second-best performing flash currently adorning consumer SSDs. Finally, something better than BiCS4, and maybe even better than BiCS 5.

We will point out something that most may not even consider. The 2TB Platinum P41, because it is arrayed with only two flash packages, might not even be the fastest P41 in the stable. It's highly likely that the 1TB model is an even better performer as it likely has faster, lower capacity die contained within its two flash packages. This has always been the case for two package arrayed SSDs, and we are pretty certain the Platinum P41 is no exception. We will have to find out firsthand here very soon.

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 33 | TweakTown.com

We rank SSDs in terms of overall user experience (performance where it matters most) as expressed by PCMark 10 storage and 3DMark gaming storage tests. We consider a user experience score of 11K or more to verify an SSD as a TweakTown Elite performer. As we alluded to at the start of this review, the Platinum P41 2TB is the best performing flash-based consumer SSD ever made.

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review - The Best Yet 34 | TweakTown.com

Priced right and unmatched performance have earned the SK Hynix Platinum P41 2TB our highest award.

Pros

  • User Experience
  • Throughput
  • Pricing

Cons

  • None
Buy at Amazon

Performance

100%

Quality

100%

Features

100%

Value

98%

Overall

100%

The Bottom Line

Overall the best performing flash-based SSD we've ever tested!

TweakTown award
100%

SK Hynix Platinum P41 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 SSD

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$259.99
$259.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/24/2022 at 4:49 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Jon joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new storage products. Jon became a computer enthusiast when Windows XP launched. He was into water cooling and benching ATI video cards with modded drivers. Jon has been building computers for others for more than 10 years. Jon became a storage enthusiast the day he first booted an Intel X25-M G1 80GB SSD. Look for Jon to bring consumer SSD reviews into the spotlight.

