NZXT Announces Kraken X-3 and Z-3 Series
Jan 28, 2020, Los Angeles, CA - NZXT, a leading developer of software-powered hardware
solutions for PC gaming, today announces the Kraken X-3 and Kraken Z-3 series, the next iterations
in NZXT's award-winning line of RGB all-in-one liquid coolers. This new generation of Kraken gives
PC builders more options to uniquely customize their builds while providing enhanced cooling
performance backed by NZXT's industry-leading warranty.
New to the NZXT Kraken ecosystem, the Z-3 series (available in both 280mm and 360mm
configurations) is the quintessential centerpiece to the ultimate gaming battlestation. A beautiful
2.36"(60mm) LCD screen providing unlimited visual customization, powered by NZXT CAM, is
capable of displaying vital system health data as well as any custom image or animated GIF. With
unparalleled aesthetics, the Kraken Z-3 series provides builders the opportunity to express
themselves in an all-new way.
"The CPU cooler is the centerpiece for every PC Build," says Johnny Hou, Founder and CEO of
NZXT. "We took great lengths to ensure that the newest generation of Kraken is the most visually
appealing and highest performing AIO ever. The possibilities for customization with the Kraken Z are
endless and I cannot wait to see what the community does with this potential."
"When NZXT approached us with ambitions for the ultimate in all-in-one CPU coolers, we knew
some of our newest and most exciting technology advancements were an ideal fit to take
gameplay to the next level," said Andre Eriksen, CEO and Founder of Asetek. "With our all-new
performance engineered pump, the new Kraken all-in-ones provide superior cooling and
whisper quiet operations, plus give builders a platform for unique self-expression."
The refreshed Kraken X-3 series (available in 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm configurations)
improves on the iconic RGB infinity mirror design by enlarging the size of the ring. An upgraded cap
is now rotatable to ensure correct orientation of the NZXT logo, accommodating more builds.
Additionally, an NZXT RGB channel is built-in to allow for the easy addition of any NZXT RGB
products, such as AER RGB 2 fans.
Both the Kraken X-3 and Z-3 series are compatible with mainstream CPU sockets such as Intel's
LGA 1151 and AMD's AM4, giving builders access to high-performance cooling no matter which
platform they choose.
Kraken X-3 Series Exclusive Features
Bigger and Brighter
A 10% bigger LED ring allows for more vivid RGB. A rotatable top accommodates re-orienting the
logo no matter the direction the cooler is installed.
Kraken Z-3 Series Exclusive Features
Customize your Battlestation
With a bright, 2.36" LCD screen capable of displaying 24-bit color, you can now completely
customize the look of your CPU cooler. Whether it's an iconic image, personal photo, funny gif, or
CAM data, you can use your Kraken to express yourself in an exciting new way.
Features found in both the Kraken X-3 and Kraken Z-3 Series
Stay in Control
CAM's elegant, user-friendly software makes you the master of your PC. With simple-to-use, intuitive
controls, you can manage your Kraken's performance and appearance with ease.
Incredible Performance
The included Aer P radiator fans are designed for liquid-cooling perfection. Featuring a
chamfered intake and fluid dynamic bearings, they deliver silent operation, long-term reliability,
and powerful cooling performance.
Simple Installation
Fine nylon mesh sleeves strengthen the rubber tubing, providing durability and protection
against mishandling. The pump can be rotated or placed to fit the needs of your motherboard
without affecting the direction of the logo or image.
Additional Features
- Install your pump in any direction to avoid conflicts with memory slots by rotating the
- Kraken X-3's NZXT logo or placing the Kraken Z-3's screen in the proper orientation.
- Includes an NZXT RGB connector to power NZXT RGB lighting accessories, including Aer
- RGB 2 fans
- All-new 7th generation pump from Asetek, providing better cooling and whisper-quiet
- performance at 800RPM
- Improved synchronization of lighting modes across other NZXT RGB accessories
- NZXT CAM-controlled pump and lighting effects
- Easier installation with reinforced extended tubing (400mm)
MSRP Pricing
Kraken X-3 Series
Kraken X53 (240mm AIO cooler): $129.99 USD
Kraken X63 (280mm AIO cooler): $149.99 USD
Kraken X73 (360mm AIO cooler): $179.99 USD
Kraken Z-3 Series
Kraken Z63 (280mm AIO cooler): $249.99 USD
Kraken Z73 (360mm AIO cooler) $279.99 USD
Availability
USA: Now at nzxt.com
ROW: Early February