NZXT Announces Kraken X-3 and Z-3 Series

Jan 28, 2020, Los Angeles, CA - NZXT, a leading developer of software-powered hardware

solutions for PC gaming, today announces the Kraken X-3 and Kraken Z-3 series, the next iterations

in NZXT's award-winning line of RGB all-in-one liquid coolers. This new generation of Kraken gives

PC builders more options to uniquely customize their builds while providing enhanced cooling

performance backed by NZXT's industry-leading warranty.

New to the NZXT Kraken ecosystem, the Z-3 series (available in both 280mm and 360mm

configurations) is the quintessential centerpiece to the ultimate gaming battlestation. A beautiful

2.36"(60mm) LCD screen providing unlimited visual customization, powered by NZXT CAM, is

capable of displaying vital system health data as well as any custom image or animated GIF. With

unparalleled aesthetics, the Kraken Z-3 series provides builders the opportunity to express

themselves in an all-new way.

"The CPU cooler is the centerpiece for every PC Build," says Johnny Hou, Founder and CEO of

NZXT. "We took great lengths to ensure that the newest generation of Kraken is the most visually

appealing and highest performing AIO ever. The possibilities for customization with the Kraken Z are

endless and I cannot wait to see what the community does with this potential."

"When NZXT approached us with ambitions for the ultimate in all-in-one CPU coolers, we knew

some of our newest and most exciting technology advancements were an ideal fit to take

gameplay to the next level," said Andre Eriksen, CEO and Founder of Asetek. "With our all-new

performance engineered pump, the new Kraken all-in-ones provide superior cooling and

whisper quiet operations, plus give builders a platform for unique self-expression."

The refreshed Kraken X-3 series (available in 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm configurations)

improves on the iconic RGB infinity mirror design by enlarging the size of the ring. An upgraded cap

is now rotatable to ensure correct orientation of the NZXT logo, accommodating more builds.

Additionally, an NZXT RGB channel is built-in to allow for the easy addition of any NZXT RGB

products, such as AER RGB 2 fans.

Both the Kraken X-3 and Z-3 series are compatible with mainstream CPU sockets such as Intel's

LGA 1151 and AMD's AM4, giving builders access to high-performance cooling no matter which

platform they choose.

Kraken X-3 Series Exclusive Features

Bigger and Brighter

A 10% bigger LED ring allows for more vivid RGB. A rotatable top accommodates re-orienting the

logo no matter the direction the cooler is installed.

Kraken Z-3 Series Exclusive Features

Customize your Battlestation

With a bright, 2.36" LCD screen capable of displaying 24-bit color, you can now completely

customize the look of your CPU cooler. Whether it's an iconic image, personal photo, funny gif, or

CAM data, you can use your Kraken to express yourself in an exciting new way.

Features found in both the Kraken X-3 and Kraken Z-3 Series

Stay in Control

CAM's elegant, user-friendly software makes you the master of your PC. With simple-to-use, intuitive

controls, you can manage your Kraken's performance and appearance with ease.

Incredible Performance

The included Aer P radiator fans are designed for liquid-cooling perfection. Featuring a

chamfered intake and fluid dynamic bearings, they deliver silent operation, long-term reliability,

and powerful cooling performance.

Simple Installation

Fine nylon mesh sleeves strengthen the rubber tubing, providing durability and protection

against mishandling. The pump can be rotated or placed to fit the needs of your motherboard

without affecting the direction of the logo or image.

Additional Features

Install your pump in any direction to avoid conflicts with memory slots by rotating the

Kraken X-3's NZXT logo or placing the Kraken Z-3's screen in the proper orientation.

Includes an NZXT RGB connector to power NZXT RGB lighting accessories, including Aer

RGB 2 fans

All-new 7th generation pump from Asetek, providing better cooling and whisper-quiet

performance at 800RPM

Improved synchronization of lighting modes across other NZXT RGB accessories

NZXT CAM-controlled pump and lighting effects

Easier installation with reinforced extended tubing (400mm)

MSRP Pricing

Kraken X-3 Series

Kraken X53 (240mm AIO cooler): $129.99 USD

Kraken X63 (280mm AIO cooler): $149.99 USD

Kraken X73 (360mm AIO cooler): $179.99 USD

Kraken Z-3 Series

Kraken Z63 (280mm AIO cooler): $249.99 USD

Kraken Z73 (360mm AIO cooler) $279.99 USD

Availability

USA: Now at nzxt.com

ROW: Early February