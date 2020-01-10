Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
MUSHKIN TO UNVEIL LATEST 2020 PRODUCT LINES AT CES

Posted 1 hour, 8 mins ago

LAS VEGAS, NV - January 9, 2019 - Mushkin Enhanced MFG - An industry-leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance and high-reliability computer products, is excited to unveil its 2020 range of products at the world's largest consumer electronics show: CES 2020.

"We are excited to be here at CES to share what's to come from Mushkin in 2020." said Brian Flood, Director of Product Development, Mushkin Enhanced MFG. "We're excited to be a part of pushing computing technology forward and providing new PCIe and SATA products with the highest value and quality to our customers."

Mushkin announces the following new products at CES 2020:

  • EON and EON Pro - M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD
  • SOURCE Q - 2.5" SSD
  • CarbonX External SSD
  • Blackline RGB Memory
