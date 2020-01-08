Phison and Enmotus Demonstrate QLC Enhancing Technology

Las Vegas, NV - January 6, 2020 - Enmotus and Phison Electronics are jointly demonstrating

Enmotus' performance-enhancing MiDrive SSD technology. By blending static SLC for

primary storage, with cost-effective QLC NAND on the same consumer NVMe device, MiDrive

SSDs deliver the performance of high-end SSDs while allowing OEMs to meet the price points

and capacities demanded by users. Unlike current QLC implementations that utilize a portion

of the QLC to mimic an SLC cache, Enmotus' Machine Intelligence technology keeps your active

data/games in the true SLC and stores infrequently used data on the QLC - automatically. In

addition to performance and cost benefits, MiDrive increases SSD endurance by minimizing the

write amplification associated with caching, which allows cost-effective QLC to be deployed in

volume notebook applications. MiDrive NVMe SSDs are currently sampling to OEMs.

"Phison worked closely with Enmotus integrating Enmotus' technology with our controllers,"

said K.S Pua, CEO of Phison Electronics. "Positioning MiDrive between the niche high-performance consumer SSD market and cost-conscious users presents a tremendous market

opportunity for Phison and Enmotus," added K.S.

"MiDrive addresses not only the performance and endurance challenges of QLC, but future

technologies as well. As flash manufacturers race to achieve price parity with hard drives, the

endurance of next-generation flash technology such as Penta or five-layer flash is expected to

get worse," said Andy Mills, CEO of Enmotus. "The Machine Intelligence behind MiDrive solves

this problem by enabling QLC and beyond to be deployed in applications without

compromising warranty or longevity specs," continued Mills.

MiDrive is on display in Phison's Suite at the Bellagio and Enmotus' Suite at the Mirage at the

CES technology show in Las Vegas January 7-9.