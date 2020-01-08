XPG Showcases Comprehensive Lineup of Prototype PCIe Gen4 Solid State Drives at CES 2020

Taipei, Taiwan - January 8, 2020 - ADATA Technology, a leading manufacturer of high-performance DRAM modules and NAND Flash products, is currently displaying its next-generation prototype PCIe Gen4 solid state drives (SSD) at the Venetian Las Vegas, Titian 2206, during CES 2020 (Jan. 7 - 10). The three prototype SSDs, known as Project SAGE, INDIGO, and PEARL, demonstrate XPG's commitment to offering a full lineup of next-generation SSDs that can meet the discerning needs and budgets of different consumers and segments.

The SSDs feature excellent performance, including read speeds of up to 7000MB per second and write of up to 6000MB. They also support NVMe 1.4 and the latest AMD platform, making them ideal for gamers, creators, and 5G applications. What's more, the SSDs are manufactured with the latest nanolithography techniques to create SSDs that are more power-efficient and generate less heat. XPG is targeting to launch its new lineup of PCIe Gen4 SSDs by the second half of 2020.

Visit XPG at CES (Jan. 7 - 10, 2020) at the Venetian, Titian 2206. Contact your local XPG representative to schedule a tour of the XPG booth.