Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,543 Reviews & Articles | 66,331 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List
TRENDING NOW: The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 release on the SAME day: May 21, 2021

XPG Showcases Comprehensive Lineup of Prototype PCIe Gen4 Solid State Drives at CES 2020

Posted 15 mins ago | Stock Ticker(s): NASDAQ:AMD

Taipei, Taiwan - January 8, 2020 - ADATA Technology, a leading manufacturer of high-performance DRAM modules and NAND Flash products, is currently displaying its next-generation prototype PCIe Gen4 solid state drives (SSD) at the Venetian Las Vegas, Titian 2206, during CES 2020 (Jan. 7 - 10). The three prototype SSDs, known as Project SAGE, INDIGO, and PEARL, demonstrate XPG's commitment to offering a full lineup of next-generation SSDs that can meet the discerning needs and budgets of different consumers and segments.

The SSDs feature excellent performance, including read speeds of up to 7000MB per second and write of up to 6000MB. They also support NVMe 1.4 and the latest AMD platform, making them ideal for gamers, creators, and 5G applications. What's more, the SSDs are manufactured with the latest nanolithography techniques to create SSDs that are more power-efficient and generate less heat. XPG is targeting to launch its new lineup of PCIe Gen4 SSDs by the second half of 2020.

xpg-showcases-comprehensive-lineup-prototype-pcie-gen4-solid-state-drives-ces-2020_01

Visit XPG at CES (Jan. 7 - 10, 2020) at the Venetian, Titian 2206. Contact your local XPG representative to schedule a tour of the XPG booth.

Buy at Amazon

XPG S40G 256GB RGB 3D NAND PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe (AS40G256GTC)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$52.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/8/2020 at 10:49 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.