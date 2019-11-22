Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
BIOSTAR Launches the New M700 M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDs

Posted Nov 22, 2019 @ 13:51 CST | Stock Ticker(s): TPE:2399
November 21, 2019, Taipei, Taiwan - BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, is proud to announce its new series of M.2 SSDs with the M700, available in 256GB and 512GB. Proven as the perfect gear for gamers, content creators and designers that are on the go, the M700 series of M.2 SSDs provide performance to keep playtime going smoothly or big work files access a breeze with improved load speeds, as well as a lightweight slender design that can fit in the most low profile systems.

With its unique design, the BIOSTAR M700 Series M.2 SSDs use high-speed PCIe Gen3 x4 interface and comply with the NVMe 1.3 standard, delivering high-performance speeds of up to 2000MB/s sequential read and 1600MB/s sequential write. With transfer speeds up to 3 times faster than SATA III, the M700 series is an ideal asset for those needing improved load times for big title games or heavy 3D renders. Built on an M.2 2280 form factor and at an overall thickness of 3.5mm, the BIOSTAR M700 not only will fit nicely in any modern device but will do so safely by offering support for AES256 encryption as well as End-to-End data protection.

BIOSTAR M700-256GB

BIOSTAR M700-256GB Top View

BIOSTAR M700-512GB

BIOSTAR M700-512GB Top View

Go M.2, improve your life

With capacities at 256GB and 512GB, the M700 are designed with the latest advancement in storage technology, bringing impressive performance in a form factor that makes them blend in any systems seamlessly and stylishly. For those looking for a durable design, fast transfer speed, and a slim profile storage solution at an affordable price, the new M700 Series M.2 SSDs are there to satisfy your needs.

