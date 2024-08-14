Borderlands 4 teased following the catastrophic movie flop at the box office

The CEO of Gearbox Studios, the developers behind the Borderlands franchise has teased the next installment following the tragic movie flop.

The Borderlands movie is the latest video game-to-movie adaptation to hit the big screen and be received with utter disappointment by fans and the general public.

Borderlands has flopped at the box office with a reported $145 million budget that includes marketing; the movie only managed to pull in $8.8 million in its opening weekend. Additionally, critics haven't had very nice things to say about the movie, but, regardless of its negative reviews, fans of the video game franchise, which is undeniably popular, have begun flocking back to the titles for another playthrough.

Through the smoke of negative comments about the Borderlands movie, Gearbox Studios, the developer of Borderlands, teased the upcoming next installment in the video game franchise, presumably Borderlands 4. The Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford tweeted that the response for the Borderlands movie means fans of the franchise like what Gearbox does with the universe rather than some of the best cast and crew of filmmakers - "I'm super flattered!"

"So what you're saying is: You like what my friends and I do with our Borderlands video games even more than you like what some of the biggest and best cast and crew of filmmakers on the planet have done. I'm super flattered! We're working extra hard four you on what's next...."

Pitchford took the opportunity to seamlessly tease Borderlands 4 with the "We're working extra hard four you on what's next..." The teaser was quickly noticed by many fans, who asked when we were going to see any kind of trailer for the next game. Unfortuantely, there no word on a Borderlands 4 reveal.