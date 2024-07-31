Warcraft and StarCraft RTS successor Stormgate launches, DLSS 3 brings huge performance gains

Stormgate is a new free-to-play RTS from the developers behind Warcraft and StarCraft, and you can get 100+ FPS performance in 4K with a GeForce RTX 4070.

Stormgate is described as a "next-gen RTS," a genre that helped define PC gaming in the 1990s. Its team of developers at Frost Giant Studios includes veterans from Blizzard who worked on iconic RTS titles like Warcraft III and StarCraft II. The sci-fi setting, gameplay, and overall look combine the two styles - vibrant, colorful visuals with hundreds of units on screen.

4

A new RTS from the developers behind Warcraft and StarCraft? Yes please! image credit: Frost Giant Studios.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Its official free-to-play Early Access launch is scheduled for August 13. It will debut with the beginning of the game's campaign, competitive 1v1, and 3-player co-op versus AI modes. Those who have supported the developers or purchased the Early Access DLC Pack can jump in now.

Future updates will add more modes, new campaign missions and cinematics, new units, balance changes, and other updates and fixes. The developers note that the game will be in Early Access for at least a year.

4

Stormgate 4K benchmarks with DLSS 3 enabled, image credit: NVIDIA.

If you're planning on jumping into Stormgate's classic RTS action early, there's good news for GeForce RTX 40 Series owners - the Unreal Engine 5 game runs exceptionally well, thanks to its support for DLSS 3 Frame Generation and NVIDIA Reflex. Everything from a GeForce RTX 4070 and higher can comfortably hit triple digits.

Per NVIDIA's benchmarks, running in 4K with Max Settings and DLSS 3 in Performance Mode, the GeForce RTX 4090 hits a whopping 197.1 FPS (so close to 200!), with the GeForce RTX 4070 turning in a respectable 116.1 FPS - a performance increase of 1.8X on average compared to native rendering.