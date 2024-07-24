Don't want more ads in Windows 11? Well, more could be coming, but you may not care about these

Mainly because you may never see the latest recommendations, as they're locked away in the Microsoft Store - and just in testing for now, anyway.

Windows 11 might get more adverts soon (again), although they could appear in an area of the operating system that you're not too fussed about - or never even visit, perhaps.

Ads or suggestions? Whatever the case, Windows 11 is getting increasingly flooded with nudges of one kind or another (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Can you guess where this new vehicle for potential adverts - or suggestions, as Microsoft call them - might be? Score a point if you were thinking of the Microsoft Store, as this is where the software giant is making its latest move in the world of promotional activity within Windows 11.

Although we should note that the idea is still in testing - in the Beta channel for Windows Insiders to be precise - it involves suggestions popping up when you search for apps or games in the Microsoft Store.

In the blog post for preview build 22635, Microsoft explains store search suggestions as follows:

"When you're searching for content in the Store Search box, a new flyout at the bottom of the search display suggests content you may be interested in. Check it out by navigating to the Search box!"

Now, as Windows Central, which spotted this, rightly points out, the question is where exactly those suggestions tread the line between genuinely helpful recommendations, or paid-for nudges to use products (basically, adverts).

Microsoft doesn't explain anything on how these are pitched, or will be implemented, so we don't know as yet how this will all pan out. About all we can do is watch for initial feedback from testers in the beta channel.

While we shouldn't rule out the possibility that these recommendations might be useful - at least some of the time - on an overall level, this is just another initiative from Microsoft stitched into a growing patchwork quilt of suggestions, semi-adverts, or outright prodding to use the company's own services. Except this time, you might not ever be bothered by the prompts in question - if they ever make the cut from testing anyway, that is. (We suspect in this case they most probably will).

